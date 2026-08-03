Publishing articles on trading ideas and tool development
There is one thread where you can ask some questions (about the themes/topics for the article for example):
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Those themes/topics were actual ones about 16 yeas ago (this post #3) so it may be some more topics for now.
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Unfortunately, there are some remarks on your article: - Please publish this on your personal blog.
Can someone give me some insight into what is happening here? While researching this issue, I noticed someone on this forum said there is a hidden criterion for article publication. Is that true?