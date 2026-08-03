Publishing articles on trading ideas and tool development

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Recently, I was trying to create and publish several articles on the platform, and every time I submitted an article for review, I received the same response from one of the platform's moderators.

Unfortunately, there are some remarks on your article:
-
Please publish this on your personal blog.


Can someone give me some insight into what is happening here? While researching this issue, I noticed someone on this forum said there is a hidden criterion for article publication. Is that true?

 

There is one thread where you can ask some questions (about the themes/topics for the article for example):
Become an Author at MQL5.com!  
Those themes/topics were actual ones about 16 yeas ago (this post ) so it may be some more topics for now.

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