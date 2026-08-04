Where can I find an overview of new MQL5 functions after an update?

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Hello guys,

I just came across the function SymbolInfoCommissions() and I am sure I haven't seen this before. So it would be good to know which new functions are available after an update. Where can I find them?

Thank you.
 
Marbo:
Hello guys,

I just came across the function SymbolInfoCommissions() and I am sure I haven't seen this before. So it would be good to know which new functions are available after an update. Where can I find them?

Thank you.
i am sure that there is a script on codebase that lists all functions on your chart or in a txt file. i suggest that you start there (codebase).
 
Marbo:
So it would be good to know which new functions are available after an update. Where can I find them?

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes

What's new in MetaTrader 5
What's new in MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
We have conducted a comprehensive analysis and audit of the platform's code, resolved any identified issues, and implemented numerous internal improvements aimed at enhancing the stability, reliability, and performance of MetaTrader 5.
 
Marbo:
I just came across the function SymbolInfoCommissions() and I am sure I haven't seen this before.

Screenshot from that page:


The same information is also available on the forum:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 6060: AI Integration, Passkey, and Code Management Improvements in MetaEditor

MetaQuotes, 2026.07.16 11:05


  1. MQL5: Added the SymbolInfoCommissions function for retrieving commission information for trading symbols.  
    int  SymbolInfoCommissions(
   string           name,              // symbol name
   MqlCommission&   commissions[]      // array of commission rules
   );
    Each element of the 'commissions' array describes a separate commission calculation rule. General conditions for applying the commission are specified by the MqlCommission structure fields, and the specific values and ranges of the commission are represented by the 'tiers' array.
 
Thank you guys!
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