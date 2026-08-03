intermittent community login issues.

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the community login has been flakey for me lately. ie i am getting unauthorised error in mt5 before an automatic and successful community login, sometimes 2 hours after starting up of mt5. This has been regular thing for past month, but this week community login has been not working at least 2 hours every day.

Does anyone have any suggestions for a possible fix?

 
Please provide logs showing the errors you are talking about.
 

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 6090: общие улучшения

Renat Fatkhullin, 2026.07.31 09:27

Vladislav Boyko #:

Could this also be related to the infrastructure update?

[edit] I asked him to provide the logs.

Yes, we update www.mql5.com every day.

During this time, there may be login issues.

 

no error as yet, but this is what i have after 7 minutes after starting mt5. I know from this happening many times over past month -- that i will come back to computer in 2 hours and it will have successful login. But it might take that full 2 hours before it happens. only yesterday i checked after 1 hour and mt5 had still NOT made successful login.

EDIT: but i do get the unauthorised error often. but then it retries again later and may be successful.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

no error as yet, but this is what i have after 7 minutes after starting mt5. I know from this happening many times over past month -- that i will come back to computer in 2 hours and it will have successful login. But it might take that full 2 hours before it happens. only yesterday i checked after 1 hour and mt5 had still NOT made successful login.

EDIT: but i do get the unauthorised error often. but then it retries again later and may be successful.

Community tab is located in Tools - Options - Community.
I have no idea - it works in the Messages (where you were login) or not ... but I always use Tools - Options - Community with no problem.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Community tab is located in Tools - Options - Community.
I have no idea - it works in the Messages (where you were login) or not ... but I always use Tools - Options - Community with no problem.
my details are in the community tab. As i said it has been going on for a month or more. It makes successful login eventually, but can be some time before it makes the successful login. I have responded to at least 2 threads with similar reports on the forum in past month. but they had 538 error, I mention my similar issue, but with the login, and they report later on that their issue had resolved itself. so i think that I am not alone.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
my details are in the community tab. As i said it has been going on for a month or more. It makes successful login eventually, but can be some time before it makes the successful login. I have responded to at least 2 threads with similar reports on the forum in past month. but they had 538 error, I mention my similar issue, but with the login, and they report later on that their issue had resolved itself. so i think that I am not alone.

error 538 is invalid license (Market product related - Windows was updated or any; license = activation in this case).

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By the way, I was login to Community tab many many months ago and never relogin ... I just opened MT4 or MT5 with already Community tab filled.
As to new installation so yes: I will need to fill Community tab - but once only.

So, I do not have this experience sorry.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

error 538 is invalid license (Market product related - Windows was updated or any; license = activation in this case).


i know that. but it also happens if the terminal has not made successful login. and 538 can happen when I tried to test a demo ea that i had downloaded via the terminal on the previous running of the terminal.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

i know that. but it also happens if the terminal has not made successful login. and 538 can happen when I tried to test a demo ea that i had downloaded via the terminal on the previous running of the terminal.

I will check and test later and keep you posted.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

i know that. but it also happens if the terminal has not made successful login. and 538 can happen when I tried to test a demo ea that i had downloaded via the terminal on the previous running of the terminal.

Unfortunately I was not able to reproduce this issue, all is fine on my side.

Please provide the Journal log file when it happens (once it's reconnected).

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Unfortunately I was not able to reproduce this issue, all is fine on my side.

Please provide the Journal log file when it happens (once it's reconnected).

will do. but since Thursday the logins have been still delayed ie 5 mins before the message "login successful". Otherwise not even 1 "unauthorised" error since then. maybe the gremlin has been tamed.
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