intermittent community login issues.
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 6090: общие улучшения
Renat Fatkhullin, 2026.07.31 09:27
Could this also be related to the infrastructure update?
[edit] I asked him to provide the logs.
Yes, we update www.mql5.com every day.
During this time, there may be login issues.
no error as yet, but this is what i have after 7 minutes after starting mt5. I know from this happening many times over past month -- that i will come back to computer in 2 hours and it will have successful login. But it might take that full 2 hours before it happens. only yesterday i checked after 1 hour and mt5 had still NOT made successful login.
EDIT: but i do get the unauthorised error often. but then it retries again later and may be successful.
no error as yet, but this is what i have after 7 minutes after starting mt5. I know from this happening many times over past month -- that i will come back to computer in 2 hours and it will have successful login. But it might take that full 2 hours before it happens. only yesterday i checked after 1 hour and mt5 had still NOT made successful login.
EDIT: but i do get the unauthorised error often. but then it retries again later and may be successful.
I have no idea - it works in the Messages (where you were login) or not ... but I always use Tools - Options - Community with no problem.
Community tab is located in Tools - Options - Community.
I have no idea - it works in the Messages (where you were login) or not ... but I always use Tools - Options - Community with no problem.
my details are in the community tab. As i said it has been going on for a month or more. It makes successful login eventually, but can be some time before it makes the successful login. I have responded to at least 2 threads with similar reports on the forum in past month. but they had 538 error, I mention my similar issue, but with the login, and they report later on that their issue had resolved itself. so i think that I am not alone.
error 538 is invalid license (Market product related - Windows was updated or any; license = activation in this case).
---------------------
By the way, I was login to Community tab many many months ago and never relogin ... I just opened MT4 or MT5 with already Community tab filled.
As to new installation so yes: I will need to fill Community tab - but once only.
So, I do not have this experience sorry.
error 538 is invalid license (Market product related - Windows was updated or any; license = activation in this case).
i know that. but it also happens if the terminal has not made successful login. and 538 can happen when I tried to test a demo ea that i had downloaded via the terminal on the previous running of the terminal.
i know that. but it also happens if the terminal has not made successful login. and 538 can happen when I tried to test a demo ea that i had downloaded via the terminal on the previous running of the terminal.
Unfortunately I was not able to reproduce this issue, all is fine on my side.
Please provide the Journal log file when it happens (once it's reconnected).
Unfortunately I was not able to reproduce this issue, all is fine on my side.
Please provide the Journal log file when it happens (once it's reconnected).
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
the community login has been flakey for me lately. ie i am getting unauthorised error in mt5 before an automatic and successful community login, sometimes 2 hours after starting up of mt5. This has been regular thing for past month, but this week community login has been not working at least 2 hours every day.
Does anyone have any suggestions for a possible fix?