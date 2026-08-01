Sumsub Verified, MQL5 Status Rejected - Need Admin Help (Chinese post link inside)

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Hello admins,

I posted a detailed issue in the Chinese forum a few days ago (link below), but haven't received any response yet.

Quick summary:

  • July 20: Seller verification rejected

  • July 22: Sumsub verification PASSED (screenshot available)

  • July 23: Emailed support with proof, no reply

  • Today: MQL5 status still shows "Rejected"

I'm not asking for a re-review, just a manual sync of my Sumsub result to MQL5.

Could someone please help or guide me on how to get this resolved?

Chinese post: https://www.mql5.com/zh/forum/513536

Thanks!

Sumsub已验证通过，但MQL5后台卖家仍为拒绝状态 - 需要管理员帮助
Sumsub已验证通过，但MQL5后台卖家仍为拒绝状态 - 需要管理员帮助
  • 2026.07.29
  • www.mql5.com
大家好， 我需要管理员帮我处理一下卖家验证的问题。 时间线： 7月20日：我的卖家验证被拒绝。 7月22日：我通过Sumsub ID（MQL5的KYC合作伙伴）重新上传了我的身份证，并已成功通过验证。我的Sumsub页面显示我的完整身份信息已确认...
 

You have a very low profile score, and that might have something to do with it.

Before I applied for seller status, I had purchased a few products, became involved in the forum, and built up some history.

I didn’t apply for seller status until around a year later.

I’m not saying you need to follow the same path, but it might give you some insight into what could be affecting the decision. Of course, I could be completely wrong, and the reason may be something entirely different.

 
song liu:

I'm not asking for a re-review, just a manual sync of my Sumsub result to MQL5.

Could someone please help or guide me on how to get this resolved?

You can write to the service desk asking them for advice.
Because we (on the forum) have nothing to do with any verification for example.
 
Jason Smith #:

You have a very low profile score, and that might have something to do with it.

Before I applied for seller status, I had purchased a few products, became involved in the forum, and built up some history.

I didn’t apply for seller status until around a year later.

I’m not saying you need to follow the same path, but it might give you some insight into what could be affecting the decision. Of course, I could be completely wrong, and the reason may be something entirely different.

I recently saw a user who got seller status within hours of creating an account. 0 rating, 0 everything.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
I recently saw a user who got seller status within hours of creating an account. 0 rating, 0 everything.
Noted -> Thanx
 
Sergey Golubev #:
You can write to the service desk asking them for advice.
Because we (on the forum) have nothing to do with any verification for example.
I have tried many times to submit a ticket through the Service Desk to resolve this issue. However, I cannot find the entrance to the Service Desk, and I cannot get through to human support. It just keeps looping through the bot menu options. How can I actually reach the Service Desk ticket system? Or do you have the email address for the MT5 Service Desk? Please let me know, so I can write to them for help. My friend, could you please help me with this? Thank you very much!
 
song liu #:
I have tried many times to submit a ticket through the Service Desk to resolve this issue. However, I cannot find the entrance to the Service Desk, and I cannot get through to human support. It just keeps looping through the bot menu options. How can I actually reach the Service Desk ticket system? Or do you have the email address for the MT5 Service Desk? Please let me know, so I can write to them for help. My friend, could you please help me with this? Thank you very much!

Try to bypass the chatbot (do not speak with bot) to create a ticket to the service desk. 
Example: it took less than 1 min for me - 

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Try to bypass the chatbot (do not speak with bot) to create a ticket to the service desk. 
Example: it took less than 1 min for me - 

Sergey, thank you very much for your hint.

I have been trying to bypass the chatbot, but every time I select a menu related to "Seller registration" or "Account verification", I get stuck in a loop and cannot reach a human agent.

I saw the screenshot you posted, which shows an input window where I can directly describe my issue. That is exactly what I need.

Could you please tell me which menu option you selected right before that input window appeared? That specific step would be extremely helpful to me.

Thank you again for your time and help!

 
song liu #:
Could you please tell me which menu option you selected right before that input window appeared? That specific step would be extremely helpful to me.
"Try to bypass the chatbot" means the following: you can try any input window to select the one which is allowing you to create the ticket.
Because I do not remember the exact input I was using sorry.
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