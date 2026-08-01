Sumsub Verified, MQL5 Status Rejected - Need Admin Help (Chinese post link inside)
You have a very low profile score, and that might have something to do with it.
Before I applied for seller status, I had purchased a few products, became involved in the forum, and built up some history.
I didn’t apply for seller status until around a year later.
I’m not saying you need to follow the same path, but it might give you some insight into what could be affecting the decision. Of course, I could be completely wrong, and the reason may be something entirely different.
I'm not asking for a re-review, just a manual sync of my Sumsub result to MQL5.
Could someone please help or guide me on how to get this resolved?
Because we (on the forum) have nothing to do with any verification for example.
You have a very low profile score, and that might have something to do with it.
Before I applied for seller status, I had purchased a few products, became involved in the forum, and built up some history.
I didn’t apply for seller status until around a year later.
I’m not saying you need to follow the same path, but it might give you some insight into what could be affecting the decision. Of course, I could be completely wrong, and the reason may be something entirely different.
You can write to the service desk asking them for advice.
Because we (on the forum) have nothing to do with any verification for example.
I have tried many times to submit a ticket through the Service Desk to resolve this issue. However, I cannot find the entrance to the Service Desk, and I cannot get through to human support. It just keeps looping through the bot menu options. How can I actually reach the Service Desk ticket system? Or do you have the email address for the MT5 Service Desk? Please let me know, so I can write to them for help. My friend, could you please help me with this? Thank you very much!
Try to bypass the chatbot (do not speak with bot) to create a ticket to the service desk.
Example: it took less than 1 min for me -
Try to bypass the chatbot (do not speak with bot) to create a ticket to the service desk.
Example: it took less than 1 min for me -
Sergey, thank you very much for your hint.
I have been trying to bypass the chatbot, but every time I select a menu related to "Seller registration" or "Account verification", I get stuck in a loop and cannot reach a human agent.
I saw the screenshot you posted, which shows an input window where I can directly describe my issue. That is exactly what I need.
Could you please tell me which menu option you selected right before that input window appeared? That specific step would be extremely helpful to me.
Thank you again for your time and help!
Could you please tell me which menu option you selected right before that input window appeared? That specific step would be extremely helpful to me.
Because I do not remember the exact input I was using sorry.
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Hello admins,
I posted a detailed issue in the Chinese forum a few days ago (link below), but haven't received any response yet.
Quick summary:
July 20: Seller verification rejected
July 22: Sumsub verification PASSED (screenshot available)
July 23: Emailed support with proof, no reply
Today: MQL5 status still shows "Rejected"
I'm not asking for a re-review, just a manual sync of my Sumsub result to MQL5.
Could someone please help or guide me on how to get this resolved?
Chinese post: https://www.mql5.com/zh/forum/513536
Thanks!