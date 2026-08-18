MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 6090: General Improvements - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thanks. I should indeed try upgrading Wine. Meanwhile, I found that WebView2 is actually crashing with "[1532:1940:0803/041006.487:ERROR:components\viz\service\display_embedder\output_device_backing.cc:158] DCompositionCreateDevice failed: Not implemented. (0x80004001)" and indeed Wine 10's dcomp.dll doesn't implement that, so I tried replacing dcomp.dll with various Windows versions of it, but only got other crashes. Another option may be to try downgrading WebView2 to a version known to work with this Wine, but then maybe it's not new enough for MT5. I'll stop here for now.
I have a big lag first time the order window is opened, either by F9 or closing position from Toolbox. Next time it opens without delay. The lag seems to happen for any newly opened symbol.
So in other words, when I first time open a chart the symbol loads up (shows up in the Task Manager) there is significant delay before the Order window shows up. Next time there is no delay. I don't remember previous build having this issue.
Another issue is that when I close charts or change profile the unused symbols are still loaded up, showing in the Task Manager. They seem to keep running after being closed, all the counters in Task Manager keep running for closed instruments. This issue is not new though.
HTML files are not displayed in the Metaeditor navigator. Tried restarting but it didn't work
HTML files are not displayed in the Metaeditor navigator. Tried restarting but it didn't work
MetaEditor bug report: /include breaks #resource resolution (error 313)
Build 6090
What the script does
MetaEditorResource313Repro.ps1 is a self-contained reproduction for a MetaEditor command-line compile issue. It:
1. Generates a single minimal MQL5 source file (<TerminalDir>\MQL5\Experts\ReproResource.mq5) containing only:
Canvas/Canvas3D.mqh is MetaTrader's official include; internally, Include\Canvas\DX\DXDispatcher.mqh declares resources with #resource
"Shaders/DefaultShaderVertex.hlsl" / "Shaders/DefaultShaderPixel.hlsl", and those .hlsl files exist at Include\Canvas\DX\Shaders\.
2. Compiles the same source file twice with the same metaeditor64.exe:
- Test A — without /include: compiles cleanly → Result: 0 errors, 0 warnings.
- Test B — with /include:"<MQL5 root>": fails → Result: 2 errors, 0 warnings.
3. Prints the last 5 lines of each compile log, a conclusion line, and optionally cleans up the generated files (-Cleanup).
The terminal install directory can be passed with -TerminalDir (or is detected/prompted), and metaeditor64.exe can be passed with
-MetaEditor.
What it tests
The script tests whether adding the /include command-line switch to MetaEditor changes how #resource relative paths are resolved. Both
compilations use identical source code and the same resource files; the only difference is the presence of /include.
The problem
With /include:"<MQL5 root>", #resource directives whose paths are relative to the including file's directory are rejected with error 313:
invalid resource path, even though the resource files exist and MetaEditor itself resolves and logs them (information: resource
'DefaultShaderVertex.hlsl' as ...). Without /include, the identical code compiles with zero errors.
This means the /include switch (which is needed to make #include search work from arbitrary source locations) conflicts with #resource
resolution — code that compiles fine without /include fails with error 313 as soon as /include is supplied.
Expected behavior
Adding /include should not change how #resource relative paths are resolved. A resource file that exists next to the .mqh (and is found
and logged by the compiler) should not be reported as invalid resource path.
MetaEditor bug report: /include breaks #resource resolution (error 313)
I will check later and keep you posted. Thanks.
I keep optimising my indicators like crazy and nothing fixes this bug!
Currently I am running Build 6090:
Chart stops updating candles and the Bid/Ask price lines, while the crosshair still tracks the mouse and P&L on the account still updates live — indicating the data feed is fine and it's isolated to that chart's own tick-driven redraw. I am running 1 chart, 4 indicators, plus 1 from MQL5 Market (Mini Charts), and 1 EA, but the EA isn't a robot. I have 1000 bars in history set, and my indicators plot not more than 500 bars. The freeze sometimes produces "Indicator is too slow, please rewrite the indicator" , sometimes no print at all. There is no pattern I can notice. Everything can run fine for hours, and then it just happens, on a slow market. And when it happens, a button disappears. I have 3 buttons. Changing TFs resets the freeze, also reapplying my template unfreezes it, but I haven't tried clicking anything else yet. Oh, and sometimes it unfreezes on its own, but still a button may disappear.
This is very frustrationg and totally unacceptable for a trading platform!!!
BTW. The same template with some more indicators, like Symbol Changer, runs fine on MT4.
BTW. The same template with some more indicators, like Symbol Changer, runs fine on MT4.
I have been struggling with this freezing issue for weeks now!
I keep optimising my indicators like crazy and nothing fixes this bug!
Currently I am running Build 6090:
Chart stops updating candles and the Bid/Ask price lines, while the crosshair still tracks the mouse and P&L on the account still updates live — indicating the data feed is fine and it's isolated to that chart's own tick-driven redraw. I am running 1 chart, 4 indicators, plus 1 from MQL5 Market (Mini Charts), and 1 EA, but the EA isn't a robot. I have 1000 bars in history set, and my indicators plot not more than 500 bars. The freeze sometimes produces "Indicator is too slow, please rewrite the indicator" , sometimes no print at all. There is no pattern I can notice. Everything can run fine for hours, and then it just happens, on a slow market. And when it happens, a button disappears. I have 3 buttons. Changing TFs resets the freeze, also reapplying my template unfreezes it, but I haven't tried clicking anything else yet. Oh, and sometimes it unfreezes on its own, but still a button may disappear.
This is very frustrationg and totally unacceptable for a trading platform!!!
BTW. The same template with some more indicators, like Symbol Changer, runs fine on MT4.
You need to understand nothing can be done with your post !
The issue your are struggling with is NOT a general issue about MT5, a lot of people are running very heavy indicators, tools or EAs on MT5, without problems.
So the only way to understand your issue is with code, and at least to start with the logs (Experts and Journal files), the ex5 or products you are using. Your issue needs to be reproduced to be investigated, without reproducing it nothing can be done about it.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/449342