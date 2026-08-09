MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 6090: General Improvements

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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, July 31, 2026.

We have conducted a comprehensive analysis and audit of the platform's code, resolved any identified issues, and implemented numerous internal improvements aimed at enhancing the stability, reliability, and performance of MetaTrader 5.

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 6090: General Improvements

In addition, we have made several improvements to the platform components:

  1. Terminal: Expanded the set of MCP methods that AI Assistant is able to use. In particular, it can now add indicators to the chart, as well as get a list of available indicators with their parameters.
  2. Terminal: Fixed bugs and improved built-in AI Assistant functionality.
  3. Terminal: Disabled AI Assistant in Windows 7. This OS version is outdated and does not support all the necessary functions.
  4. Terminal: Fixed support for Windows 7. If you are unable to launch the previous version of the platform, do not uninstall it, just reinstall the new version on top. All settings will be saved.
  5. Terminal: Fixed signal showcase rendering.
  6. Updated Python integration package. To install the update, run the command:
     pip install --upgrade MetaTrader5
  7. Updated interface translations.

MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal

  • Fixed display of the Depth of Market changes.


The update will be delivered through the Live Update system.

 
Waiting for this version release.
I have issues on build 6061.
I was able to compile mqh files(include #resource "img\\some-res.bmp") out side of MT5 terminal data path.
eg:
c:\code\my-project\test.mqh
res:
c:\code\my-project\img\some-res.bmp

it works fine before build 6061.

After build 6061, i had to copy my code folder to "Terminal\BD115A470DAF19766660BAQB4463675D\MQL5\Experts\Advisors", then compile files.

Otherwise, it will cause error "invalid resource path" when compile.
 
I think the agent is a bit too autonomous. I asked it a question, and it immediately started entire workflows, wrote code, and even launched the Tester. I ended up disabling trading permissions for the agent.

It would also be great if chats in the AI Chat tab could be managed, for example:

- delete a chat from the list
- rename a chat
 
Toh4iem9 #:
I think the agent is a bit too autonomous. I asked it a question, and it immediately started entire workflows, wrote code, and even launched the Tester.

Based on my experience, the agentic AI Assistant has to get familiar with your personal workflow in order to adapt to you. When starting with the AI Assistant, you should always prompt expressly limited AI work. Let's take an EA upgrade prompt as an example. My initial prompt would be: "How can I improve the profitability of my [XYZ] EA on my GBPJPY_tb55, M1 chart [or whichever chart you prefer]? Do not edit any of my files nor write any code." Similarly, you can tell it to "Create a new indicator based on my ABC indicator with features [1, 2, and 3] without editing any of my files," or "Add features [1, 2, and 3] to my [XYZ] EA without editing any of the indicators that the EA uses."

Basically, assume that your dealing with an overzealous child that happens to have a photographic memory.

 
Toh4iem9 #:

I think the agent is a bit too autonomous. I asked it a question, and it immediately started entire workflows, wrote code, and even launched the Tester. I ended up disabling trading permissions for the agent.

This is what an agent is supposed to do. You need to be very explicit in your prompt if you want it to do or not do some operations.

Providing a "correct" prompt will be the new art of the 21st century.


It would also be great if chats in the AI Chat tab could be managed, for example:

- delete a chat from the list
- rename a chat
It's on the to-do list already.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Based on my experience, the agentic AI Assistant has to get familiar with your personal workflow in order to adapt to you. When starting with the AI Assistant, you should always prompt expressly limited AI work. Let's take an EA upgrade prompt as an example. My initial prompt would be: "How can I improve the profitability of my [XYZ] EA on my GBPJPY_tb55, M1 chart [or whichever chart you prefer]? Do not edit any of my files nor write any code." Similarly, you can tell it to "Create a new indicator based on my ABC indicator with features [1, 2, and 3] without editing any of my files," or "Add features [1, 2, and 3] to my [XYZ] EA without editing any of the indicators that the EA uses."

Basically, assume that your dealing with an overzealous child that happens to have a photographic memory.

What I've noticed is that it's important to define the very first message in a chat as precisely as possible, because the agent tends to stick to that topic and has a hard time deviating from it within the same conversation. Even then, it may still make its own decisions that are related to the chat's topic but are things I neither asked for nor suggested. (Model: MQL5 Lite)
 
Alain Verleyen #:


It's on the to-do list already.

Thanks! Right now, I think the best strategy is to use one chat per task group. It's also worth defining the task as precisely as possible in the very first message, because it's difficult to change direction later. (Model: MQL5 Lite)

 

I still need working Market/Signals/VPS tabs without WebView2 (which somehow fails for me, eating 100% CPU if I allow it to run at all), so I stay with older builds for now (5430 or 5572), but I briefly test new builds like this one, then revert. This worked "fine" so far, but this time after reverting I lost saved accounts and attached EAs (the charts stayed, but EAs got detached). Looks like something changed in how this data is stored locally, with upgrade to this build being one-way. Well, I had to re-add the accounts and EAs for now. Another detail I observed is that some (but not all) very recently updated free EAs in the Market can no longer be downloaded to older terminal builds (error 500), or if downloaded via this newer build then they refuse to work in older builds (clear error message in the Journal about that, which I'm thankful for). Clearly, I won't be able to stay with older builds indefinitely.

The updated Strategy Tester and Meta Editor work fine even if invoked by my much older terminal build. So at least that is good.

Any chance we'll ever have working Market/Signals/VPS tabs without WebView2 again, in newer builds? This worked so well before, I have little idea why MQ needed to break it, making WebView2 a dependency for important functionality. Similarly affected is MQL5 community messaging from the terminal, but I don't really need it there (prefer to use this website, where it's more reliable anyway), OK if it stays broken.

 
playgold #:

I still need working Market/Signals/VPS tabs without WebView2 (which somehow fails for me, eating 100% CPU if I allow it to run at all), so I stay with older builds for now (5430 or 5572), but I briefly test new builds like this one, then revert. This worked "fine" so far, but this time after reverting I lost saved accounts and attached EAs (the charts stayed, but EAs got detached). Looks like something changed in how this data is stored locally, with upgrade to this build being one-way. Well, I had to re-add the accounts and EAs for now. Another detail I observed is that some (but not all) very recently updated free EAs in the Market can no longer be downloaded to older terminal builds (error 500), or if downloaded via this newer build then they refuse to work in older builds (clear error message in the Journal about that, which I'm thankful for). Clearly, I won't be able to stay with older builds indefinitely.

The updated Strategy Tester and Meta Editor work fine even if invoked by my much older terminal build. So at least that is good.

Any chance we'll ever have working Market/Signals/VPS tabs without WebView2 again, in newer builds? This worked so well before, I have little idea why MQ needed to break it, making WebView2 a dependency for important functionality. Similarly affected is MQL5 community messaging from the terminal, but I don't really need it there (prefer to use this website, where it's more reliable anyway), OK if it stays broken.

What is your config ?
How to report technical issues?
How to report technical issues?
  • 2023.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
 
Alain Verleyen #:
What is your config ?
This is Debian 12 with Wine 10.0 running in a VM with 12 GB RAM. Searching the web for symptoms of this issue (WebView2 eating up the CPU), people also run into it on Windows, but fix advice varies (aside from uninstalling or disabling WebView2) - some suggest making a certain registry edit, others adding a preferred language. That's quite a few things I could try.
 
playgold #:
This is Debian 12 with Wine 10.0 running in a VM with 12 GB RAM. Searching the web for symptoms of this issue (WebView2 eating up the CPU), people also run into it on Windows, but fix advice varies (aside from uninstalling or disabling WebView2) - some suggest making a certain registry edit, others adding a preferred language. That's quite a few things I could try.
12
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