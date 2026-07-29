Indicators: Clock (Spread)

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Clock (Spread):

What this indicator does Clock (Spread).mq5 is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator that displays a small text label in the corner of the chart showing: Countdown timer until the current candle closes (in HH:MM:SS or MM:SS format, depending on timeframe) Current spread (Ask − Bid, in points), shown in parentheses next to the timer

Clock (Spread)

Author: Marian Beceanu

 
Small but genuinely useful utility - running the countdown on a one-second EventSetTimer(1) instead of waiting for ticks is exactly the right call for a clock, and the per-chart/symbol/timeframe object name means several instances can run side by side without colliding. The corner label with countdown plus spread in points is easy to read at a glance. Minor suggestion: it would be handy if the spread changed color when it widens past a configurable threshold, so abnormal spreads are visible without reading the number.
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