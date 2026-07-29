Feature Request for Futures Trading - page 2
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In contrast to you, I actually trade CME Futures... and I have an ABA accredited law degree.
Neither is relevant.
Can you run multiple strategies on a single netting account? Yes. Even on the same symbol? Yes. And what about hedging strategies? Yes.
Code Base
Virtual
fxsaber, 2018.12.18 19:12
Virtual trading environment
Scenarios for using a virtual trading environment
Before MT5 included support for heding accounts, you could use the HedgeTerminal https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1297 to trade everything you could on MT4 on a MT5 netting account. I doubt the library is still availlable but still an honorable mention.
The Virtual library above allows the exact same.
So, Hamilton is right, it is about the implementation.
Before MT5 included support for hed[g]ing accounts, you could use the HedgeTerminal https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1297 to trade everything you could on MT4 on a MT5 netting account. I doubt the library is still availlable but still an honorable mention.
That Article was posted in 2015 by an Author in Russia. The U.S. NFA made changes to its enforcement of Rule 2-43(b) in 2019 that specifically apply to SL's, TP's, and TS's:
To be clear, it is ultimately the specific broker-dealer that determines the operation of order executions. Even if the aforementioned Author had experience with U.S. markets prior to 2015, the Article is irrelevant to the present U.S. regulatory environment.
The Virtual library above allows the exact same.
Similarly, that library was posted in 2018 by another Author in Russia. Even if the aforementioned 2nd Author had experience with U.S. markets prior to 2018, the Article is irrelevant to the present U.S. regulatory environment.
In any event, I've already recommended a hidden exits workaround:
"As yet another workaround, the OP could probably code an EA to send a market order, opposing the entry direction and set at half of the aggregate position size, when price reaches the desired exit distance. In this way, the automatic offsetting of a Netting account will simply close half of the aggregate position. Of course, this would be a client-side implementation─not server-side." (Post #3).
You can do whatever you want in terms of hidden/virtual exits, but no U.S. broker-dealer is going to allow you to hold a buy position and a short position in the same contract and same account simultaneously.
I see that you're in Saint Pierre and Miquelon. Have you actually proven that any of these utilities actually override present day U.S. regulations and U.S. broker-dealer enforcement thereof in 2026─while trading CME Futures?
That Article was posted in 2015 by an Author in Russia. The U.S. NFA made changes to its enforcement of Rule 2-43(b) in 2019 that specifically apply to SL's, TP's, and TS's:
To be clear, it is ultimately the specific broker-dealer that determines the operation of order executions. Even if the aforementioned Author had experience with U.S. markets prior to 2015, the Article is irrelevant to the present U.S. regulatory environment.
Similarly, that library was posted in 2018 by another Author in Russia. Even if the aforementioned 2nd Author had experience with U.S. markets prior to 2018, the Article is irrelevant to the present U.S. regulatory environment.
In any event, I've already recommended a hidden exits workaround:
"As yet another workaround, the OP could probably code an EA to send a market order, opposing the entry direction and set at half of the aggregate position size, when price reaches the desired exit distance. In this way, the automatic offsetting of a Netting account will simply close half of the aggregate position. Of course, this would be a client-side implementation─not server-side." (Post #3).
You can do whatever you want in terms of hidden/virtual exits, but no U.S. broker-dealer is going to allow you to hold a buy position and a short position in the same contract and same account simultaneously.
I see that you're in Saint Pierre and Miquelon. Have you actually proven that any of these utilities actually override present day U.S. regulations and U.S. broker-dealer enforcement thereof in 2026─while trading CME Futures?
What part of netting account do you not understand? Netting account 1 position in one direction on same symbol at a time. You can run 2 virtual hedging ccounts where one is lot 10 long and one lot 5 short on same symbol, nette this is 5 lots long this is what your FIFO brokers sees. Your rules does not matter AT ALL!
What does nationality have to do with a netting account? Anyone trading CME on MT5 is on a netting account.
What part of netting account do you not understand? Netting account 1 position in one direction on same symbol at a time. You can run 2 virtual hedging ccounts where one is lot 10 long and one lot 5 short on same symbol, nette this is 5 lots long this is what your FIFO brokers sees. Your rules does not matter AT ALL!
What does nationality have to do with a netting account? Anyone trading CME on MT5 is on a netting account.
Netting account 1 position in one direction on same symbol at a time. You can run 2 virtual hedging [a]ccounts where one is lot 10 long and one lot 5 short on same symbol, nette this is 5 lots long this is what your FIFO brokers sees. Your rules does not matter AT ALL
FIFO literally means first-in, first-out. There is no way whatsoever to close the 2nd trade first on the centralized CME exchange─no matter whatever self-recognized and hidden/virtual logic that you use. Otherwise, my previously proposed hidden exit plan herein has the same effect.
What does nationality have to do with a netting account? Anyone trading CME on MT5 is on a netting account.
You are the first person to mention that in this thread.
In contrast thereto, I merely mention location because that is the relevant factor regarding localized market regulations. Presumably, most traders are trading within their respective local market regulations. In fact, my U.S. CME Futures broker-dealer blocks traders in certain locations from trading CME Futures:
To get further down into the weeds regarding FIFO, it is legal to have independent stops if the underlying positions are of difference contract sizes. Unfortunately, Metaquotes developers can't figure out how to implement multiple positions in a Netting account in MT5 in a way that is compliant with the CFTC and NFA rules (and likely a myriad of other unique regulations in other jurisdictions─all in one type of account, Netting). Therefore, you can never really get to the point of different contract sizes. There is however, one FX broker-dealer in the U.S. that offers that feature in MT4 only. Of course, that is of no help for CME Futures trading.
"As yet another workaround, the OP could probably code an EA to send a market order, opposing the entry direction and set at half of the aggregate position size, when price reaches the desired exit distance. In this way, the automatic offsetting of a Netting account will simply close half of the aggregate position. Of course, this would be a client-side implementation─not server-side." (Post #4).
You're welcome.
Thank you for taking the time to help me on this.
Where is the rule that says the sizing needs to be different for exits?
If I have an open position of 2 contracts bought at different price levels, I can set independent exits manually of 1 lot each.
Is there a thread already on this with the metaquotes developers?
What part of netting account do you not understand? Netting account 1 position in one direction on same symbol at a time. You can run 2 virtual hedging ccounts where one is lot 10 long and one lot 5 short on same symbol, nette this is 5 lots long this is what your FIFO brokers sees. Your rules does not matter AT ALL!
What does nationality have to do with a netting account? Anyone trading CME on MT5 is on a netting account.
Thank you for being here. I appreciate your creative spirit to solve the problem!
It appears the next logical step is to create a single merged EA with two strategy modules and one shared execution manager
I suppose the next step is to work with the code to see if I can merge my EAs together and have them keep track of their positions independently?
Exactly. Use this link https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22577 from the Russian section, there is the latest version, not in the english section.
Check the examples, it works very simple and flexible, you just create virtual accounts as many as you need, select the account, do your trade operations on the selected virtual account, move to the next if you have a signal and so on. After all trade operations you synchronize the net exposure with the real account.
And you can do ANYTHING you want, unlike what Ryan claims, you can not close the 3rd or whatever, anything you can dream of, you can do.
Thank you for taking the time to help me on this.
You're welcome.
Where is the rule that says the sizing needs to be different for exits?
Note that the word, "may," is not mandatory language. Therefore, a broker-dealer is not obligated to honor a trader's request to have different size positions excepted from FIFO enforcement. As a result, the overwhelming majority of U.S. derivatives broker-dealers refuse to honor such requests. That is the reason for me having found only one antiquated MT4 FX broker-dealer that actually uses the exception as its standard rule.
If I have an open position of 2 contracts bought at different price levels, I can set independent exits manually of 1 lot each.
Is there a thread already on this with the metaquotes developers?
Have a look at the following utility. Just know that CME Futures can have rather unique tick sizes on a per symbol basis, so it may need some editing depending on the specific instrument that you're trading.
Code Base
Stealth Trade Manager (Hidden SL/TP and Spread Protector)
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira, 2026.03.23 04:46A professional trade management utility that completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from brokers. It features a Spread Protector to prevent virtual stop-outs during news events or daily rollovers.