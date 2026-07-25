Inserting a comment into a new market order

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Hello,

It would be extremely useful, and frankly necessary, to be able to add a comment directly when opening a new trade from the mobile app, just like in the desktop version.

Does anyone know if this is possible or how to communicate this to the MetaQuotes team? Honestly, it seems strange that this option isn't available yet.

Thank you for your cooperation and for the continued improvement of the platform.

Best regards,

 
Milko Vivaldi:

It would be extremely useful, and frankly necessary, to be able to add a comment directly when opening a new trade from the mobile app, just like in the desktop version.

Does anyone know if this is possible or how to communicate this to the MetaQuotes team? Honestly, it seems strange that this option isn't available yet.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Mobile App problem

Ryan L Johnson, 2026.07.24 14:45

The official email address for support listed with the Mobile MT5 app in the Play store is support@metaquotes.net

Just send a plain old email message.

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