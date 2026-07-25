Inserting a comment into a new market order
Milko Vivaldi:
It would be extremely useful, and frankly necessary, to be able to add a comment directly when opening a new trade from the mobile app, just like in the desktop version.
Does anyone know if this is possible or how to communicate this to the MetaQuotes team? Honestly, it seems strange that this option isn't available yet.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Ryan L Johnson, 2026.07.24 14:45
The official email address for support listed with the Mobile MT5 app in the Play store is support@metaquotes.net
Just send a plain old email message.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
It would be extremely useful, and frankly necessary, to be able to add a comment directly when opening a new trade from the mobile app, just like in the desktop version.
Does anyone know if this is possible or how to communicate this to the MetaQuotes team? Honestly, it seems strange that this option isn't available yet.
Thank you for your cooperation and for the continued improvement of the platform.
Best regards,