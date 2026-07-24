Mobile App problem
Milko Vivaldi:
It seems impossible to write an email via the request form in the mobile app because it always gets rejected no matter how you type it.
The official email address for support listed with the Mobile MT5 app in the Play store is support@metaquotes.net
Just send a plain old email message.
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Hi,
It seems impossible to write an email via the request form in the mobile app because it always gets rejected no matter how you type it.
Please fix this!
Thank you.