Feature Request: MT5 Android Pro Version
Feature Request: MT5 Android Pro Version
Dear MetaQuotes Team,
Please consider adding a MT5 Android Pro mode alongside the current lightweight version.
Suggested features:
- Support for custom indicators (.ex5).
- Support for Expert Advisors (EA) and scripts.
- Ability to import indicator files directly from Android storage.
- Optional "Lite" and "Pro" modes so users can choose based on their device performance.
- Support for modern Android devices with higher RAM and faster processors.
Many traders now rely primarily on smartphones. A Pro version would reduce the need to carry a laptop or keep a VPS running just to use custom indicators.
Thank you for considering this feature. It would make MT5 Android much more powerful and competitive while still allowing users to choose a lightweight experience if they prefer.
If you're getting that serious about trading, why not invest in a fast pc?
I would never trust a Wi-Fi nor mobile data connection for trading.
A Pro version would reduce the need to carry a laptop or keep a VPS running just to use custom indicators.
Mobile OSes won't allow you to run heavy computing tasks like EA or heavy data usage in the background for extended periods. Both iOS and Android will force the terminal to be unloaded from memory. Such tasks should be performed on a remote server, such as a VPS.
My understanding is that a Metaquotes VPS still requires a pc from which to manage that VPS.
Of course, a 3rd party VPS has it's own setup requirements.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Feature Request: MT5 Android Pro Version
Dear MetaQuotes Team,
Please consider adding a MT5 Android Pro mode alongside the current lightweight version.
Suggested features:
Many traders now rely primarily on smartphones. A Pro version would reduce the need to carry a laptop or keep a VPS running just to use custom indicators.
Thank you for considering this feature. It would make MT5 Android much more powerful and competitive while still allowing users to choose a lightweight experience if they prefer.