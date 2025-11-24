Feature Request: Keep chart position when switching timeframe in MT5 Mobile
Feature Request: Keep chart position when switching timeframe in MT5 Mobile
Dear MetaQuotes Team,
Currently, in MetaTrader 5 mobile (Android/iOS), when switching from one timeframe to another (for example, from D1 to M15), the chart always jumps to the latest candle. This makes it very difficult to analyze historical data at a specific date/time, because the position is lost and the user must scroll back manually again.
On the desktop version of MT5, there is a "Go to date/time" feature (using the Enter key) that allows precise navigation. It would be extremely helpful if the mobile version could preserve the current chart position when changing timeframe, or provide a similar "Go to date/time" function.
Many traders rely on mobile MT5 for quick analysis, and adding this feature would greatly improve usability and efficiency.
Thank you for considering this request.
این موضوع برای بحث باز است.
اگر شما هم به این قابلیت در متاتریدر ۵ موبایل نیاز دارید، لطفاً نظر بدهید.
هرچه بازخورد بیشتری داده شود، احتمال اینکه
MetaQuotes
. این ویژگی را اضافه کند بیشتر خواهد شد
تشکر از همراهی شما دوست عزیز
This topic is open for discussion. Please share your thoughts if you also need this feature in MT5 Mobile. The more feedback we give, the higher the chance MetaQuotes will consider adding it.
