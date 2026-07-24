Experts: BlueMoon

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BlueMoon:

BlueMoon EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor that combines EMA Envelope entries with adaptive basket management, progressive position sizing, spread filtering, drawdown protection, and automatic trade recovery for hedging accounts.

BlueMoon

Author: Henry Asaba Achankeng

 
How can I access this robot sir
 
91497709 #:
How can I access this robot sir
what do you mean by how can you access the robot ?
 
91497709 #:
How can I access this robot sir
Look at the main post with the link to to the robot to download (it is very difficult to miss this link in the main post for example).
 

why is it still here, i was going to publish it in the market not here.


I have asked the code to be removed why is it still here?

 
Henry Asaba Achankeng #:

why is it still here, i was going to publish it in the market not here.


I have asked the code to be removed why is it still here?

You probably have to republish it with an empty code file now. By the way this is grid... it's barely profitable, mostly dangerous, and it can destroy an account - and these type of EAs should not be sold. The equity drops are very large when the lot size increases.

 
Henry Asaba Achankeng #:

why is it still here, i was going to publish it in the market not here.


I have asked the code to be removed why is it still here?

This is something you can do yourself and it's not the market here. This section is where we share our code to the community. Your EA is not properly built ; this what happen when you realy 100% on AI and don't have a clue about metquote
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