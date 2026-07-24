Experts: BlueMoon
How can I access this robot sir
why is it still here, i was going to publish it in the market not here.
I have asked the code to be removed why is it still here?
Henry Asaba Achankeng #:
why is it still here, i was going to publish it in the market not here.
I have asked the code to be removed why is it still here?
You probably have to republish it with an empty code file now. By the way this is grid... it's barely profitable, mostly dangerous, and it can destroy an account - and these type of EAs should not be sold. The equity drops are very large when the lot size increases.
Henry Asaba Achankeng #:This is something you can do yourself and it's not the market here. This section is where we share our code to the community. Your EA is not properly built ; this what happen when you realy 100% on AI and don't have a clue about metquote
why is it still here, i was going to publish it in the market not here.
I have asked the code to be removed why is it still here?
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BlueMoon:
BlueMoon EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor that combines EMA Envelope entries with adaptive basket management, progressive position sizing, spread filtering, drawdown protection, and automatic trade recovery for hedging accounts.
Author: Henry Asaba Achankeng