EA Competition
- I Bought an EA here and thinks its scam what should i do
- Discussion
- Fake reviews in the market MQL5
Why not introduce a long‑term, fully controlled EA competition...
This is actually a great idea, I am up for the competition specially if the prize pool is great! And would love to have different segment in the competition like, I specialize in USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD... so separate category would be great as I do not really touch other pairs.
Btw tbh if the competition is about highest ROI, bro martingale and grid will surely make the most out and reliable, excellent long term logic might be overshadowed, isn't it?
This is actually a great idea, I am up for the competition specially if the prize pool is great! And would love to have different segment in the competition like, I specialize in USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD... so separate category would be great as I do not really touch other pairs.
Btw tbh if the competition is about highest ROI, bro martingale and grid will surely make the most out and reliable, excellent long term logic might be overshadowed, isn't it?
Here I go again... That's what proprietary trading firms are for.
As you allude, Maritingaling will blow any proprietary trading firm account in the long run─if Martingaling were even allowed by such a firm.
This is actually a great idea, I am up for the competition specially if the prize pool is great! And would love to have different segment in the competition like, I specialize in USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD... so separate category would be great as I do not really touch other pairs.
Btw tbh if the competition is about highest ROI, bro martingale and grid will surely make the most out and reliable, excellent long term logic might be overshadowed, isn't it?
For me, a competition should separate the high‑risk algos — martingale, big lot sizes, hidden logic, marketing hype — from the real engines that use small lots and don’t depend on spread tricks, HFT, or slippage.
I lost over 5k with “TOPs EA” here because the developers didn’t mention the real risk or the hidden logic. Without a proper competition, you can’t tell which algos actually work in real‑market conditions. a transparent competition would clearly show which engines are genuine and which ones are just high‑risk marketing products.
Yeah they are gonna expose all the high priced Algos on here and kiss bye bye to a 20 percent cut , not going to happen .
Good intention, but I think the contest format has a real structural flaw: over 3-6 months, it's exactly the most aggressive strategies (martingale, heavy sizing) that will temporarily come out on top — the opposite of what you're trying to filter for. Real robustness gets tested over multiple market cycles (high volatility, calm periods, major macro events), not a single quarter. A high-risk system can easily go 6 months without ever hitting the conditions that expose its flaws.
A maybe more solid approach: instead of a competitive ranking, a "verified long-term" badge based on a public MQL5 signal running for 12+ months minimum, with strict criteria on both max drawdown AND consistency (not just raw return). That filters for the same thing you're after, without creating a perverse incentive to take on more risk just to win the contest.
Good intention, but I think the contest format has a real structural flaw: over 3-6 months, it's exactly the most aggressive strategies (martingale, heavy sizing) that will temporarily come out on top — the opposite of what you're trying to filter for. Real robustness gets tested over multiple market cycles (high volatility, calm periods, major macro events), not a single quarter. A high-risk system can easily go 6 months without ever hitting the conditions that expose its flaws.
A maybe more solid approach: instead of a competitive ranking, a "verified long-term" badge based on a public MQL5 signal running for 12+ months minimum, with strict criteria on both max drawdown AND consistency (not just raw return). That filters for the same thing you're after, without creating a perverse incentive to take on more risk just to win the contest.
Recently, I accidentally came across a paid indicator in the market that has relatively high sales. "This reminds me of something," I thought, and fed the screenshots from the market to the AI, asking it to find the source code. The AI complied and found the same indicator in codebase. The codebase version was published before the market product. I'm just citing facts and not making any claims; it's entirely possible the seller isn't aware of the codebase version. Also, to be fair, I should note that the version in the market has some additional primitive features.
So here's my point...
I've once again become convinced that salesmanship is no less important than the ability to code your product. If you can't sell your stuff, instead of building conspiracy theories, just admit to yourself that you don't know how to sell. Take responsibility for your life, stop looking for someone to blame, and once you've identified your weaknesses, work on improving them.
Your ideas are absolutely worthless. Your execution is everything.
Recently, I accidentally came across a paid indicator in the market that has relatively high sales. "This reminds me of something," I thought, and fed the screenshots from the market to the AI, asking it to find the source code. The AI complied and found the same indicator in codebase. The codebase version was published before the market product. I'm just citing facts and not making any claims; it's entirely possible the seller isn't aware of the codebase version. Also, to be fair, I should note that the version in the market has some additional primitive features.
So here's my point...
I've once again become convinced that salesmanship is no less important than the ability to code your product. If you can't sell your stuff, instead of building conspiracy theories, just admit to yourself that you don't know how to sell. Take responsibility for your life, stop looking for someone to blame, and once you've identified your weaknesses, work on improving them.
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