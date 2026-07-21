Purchased an EA and its no longer available in Market Place.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
You can still install and use your purchased EA, open your MT5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in Tools >> Options >> Community and then go to the Navigator window >> Market >> My Puchases to install it.
Hello Team
I have purchased an EA from the market place and its no longer available.
I have 04 licenses left to be used and i need to use the rest of the licenses as well.
I have also attached the purchase of the bot details
Request you to please guide me on the same at the earliest.
Regards
Harsh Solanki
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Hello Team
I have purchased an EA from the market place and its no longer available.
I have 04 licenses left to be used and i need to use the rest of the licenses as well.
I have also attached the purchase of the bot details
Request you to please guide me on the same at the earliest.
Regards
Harsh Solanki