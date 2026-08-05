problem with publishing an EA

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Hi everyone, I produced an ea that works at m5 on Xau/usd nasdaq us30 and ger40.


I ran several tests without any problems and ran all the Monte Carlo simulations.


I wanted to publish it here on MQL5, but it doesn't pass the tests, and I see errors with EURUSD h1 in the report. What should I do? It seems absurd that they expect an EA to work on all assets and all timeframes, especially when you have strict SL and TP logic.

 

Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - 

The rule is: expert advisers must trade. If your robot should be used only on a specific symbol timeframe, then here is what MetaQuotes say: "Products can not apply restrictions. All limitations should be marked as recommendations in the product description."

Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
  • 2017.08.07
  • www.mql5.com
If you're distributing some products for MetaTrader 4/5 via the Market, you probably know that a special "welcome" stage of automatic product validation has been added recently by MetaQuotes on the
 
What is the validation error that you got? Send a screenshot and maybe we can help you.
 
Andrew Pun Magar # : Welche Validierungsfehlermeldung erhalten Sie? Senden Sie einen Screenshot, vielleicht können wir Ihnen helfen.

das da....

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