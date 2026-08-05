problem with publishing an EA
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market -
The rule is: expert advisers must trade. If your robot should be used only on a specific symbol timeframe, then here is what MetaQuotes say: "Products can not apply restrictions. All limitations should be marked as recommendations in the product description."
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
- 2017.08.07
- www.mql5.com
If you're distributing some products for MetaTrader 4/5 via the Market, you probably know that a special "welcome" stage of automatic product validation has been added recently by MetaQuotes on the
What is the validation error that you got? Send a screenshot and maybe we can help you.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi everyone, I produced an ea that works at m5 on Xau/usd nasdaq us30 and ger40.
I ran several tests without any problems and ran all the Monte Carlo simulations.
I wanted to publish it here on MQL5, but it doesn't pass the tests, and I see errors with EURUSD h1 in the report. What should I do? It seems absurd that they expect an EA to work on all assets and all timeframes, especially when you have strict SL and TP logic.