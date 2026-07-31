Plot Arrow not showing on new candle
Hi, i'm trying to create an indicator with claude ai help, and it's almost works well,
this code is intended to draw a plot arrow into the particular candle as a signal based on stochastic level
the only issue i face is the signal only appear on previous candle that already formed,
meanwhile for the last newly candle didn't showed up,
it will appear on the new candle when i switch to other timeframe first and then back to previous timeframe, or when i re-attached it to the chart,
any advice to fix this issue ?
Why not prompt Claude to fix it?
Better yet, copy and paste the code into MT5's AI Assistant and prompt for a fix.
of course i've tried prompt claude to fix it,
but since there's no error in it, claude just back and forth change the code with no preferable result
I guess that Claude is a bad little boy.
I've successfully made major edits to several indicators with Beta MT5 Build 6034 and the AI Assistant therein (MQL5 Lite). In my last project, it messed up the code and then attempted to fix the code which failed x 2. I simply prompted, "The indicator is broker beyond repair," because I was ready to give up. To my pleasant surprise, it jumped back into action with heavy thinking and waiting, and then successfully recoded the entire indicator anew with all features included. Therefore, I reiterate that you should give MQL5 Lite a try.
@Nikobaby_, fixed with MQL5 Lite (untested):
@Nikobaby_, fixed with MQL5 Lite (untested):
i see, the bug was at the iteration logic,
i've run the change, and the result works as my expectation,
now the signal can appear on the new fresh candle,
thanks bro,
i might try the mql5 ai assistant
A frequent cause is that the arrow value is written for the current bar but the buffer indexing mode differs, so the marker lands on the wrong shift or gets overwritten every tick. Make sure you use CopyBuffer with the same indexing mode as the indicator (as-series or normal) and set a non-zero arrow code via PlotIndexSetInteger for the PLOT_ARROW property. Testing with a fixed shift on the last two bars usually isolates the problem quickly.
Make sure you use CopyBuffer with the same indexing mode as the indicator (as-series or normal)
How can I do this? Please provide a code example.
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Hi, i'm trying to create an indicator with claude ai help, and it's almost works well,
this code is intended to draw a plot arrow into the particular candle as a signal based on stochastic level
the only issue i face is the signal only appear on previous candle that already formed,
meanwhile for the last newly candle didn't showed up,
it will appear on the new candle when i switch to other timeframe first and then back to previous timeframe, or when i re-attached it to the chart,
tried prompt claude to fix it, but no result
any advice to fix this issue ?