Economic Calendar: Actual values not appearing in native Calendar tab (Toolbox) despite being published on mql5.com
These Calendar "bug" threads are getting to be a dime-a-dozen.
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Economic News Calendar PROBLEM
Mene, 2023.11.23 18:28I'll make this brief.
The news on the Calendar are wrong, they are not at correct time or dates often.
I'm observing the USD news for the American market. Often they are missing, or they have wrong time.
What source do you use to obtain the news? Such news reflect on MT5 Calendar tab and integrated with the cart. It's very important to have a reliable information and correct.
I would suggest to use a different provider of the news or have them correct.
DailyFX and ForexFactory calendar are correct for example.
Example: USD CPI m/m, Core CPI m/m, CPI y/y, Core CPI y/y and related releases (14 July) show Forecast and Previous correctly in the native terminal Calendar, but Actual is blank. The mql5.com Economic Calendar page (https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar) shows these same events already published with Actual values (e.g. CPI m/m: -0.4%, Core CPI m/m: 0.0%, CPI y/y: 3.5%).
This confirms the data itself has been released — the gap is specifically in the native terminal's calendar sync, not a broker-side or EA-side issue, since it's reproducible in the built-in Calendar tab with no custom code involved.
I do not have this issue with my MT5 (for my broker I am using):
..and this is for today -
and it is fully synchronized with mql5 calendar webpage https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar
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Ad far as I know - it is related to the broker.
- www.mql5.com
These Calendar "bug" threads are getting to be a dime-a-dozen.
Their (forum users) confused with some data thinking that the all the calendar data/figures are centralized ... but it is not.
The past and actual figures are centralized, and they are taken from official sources/releases for all the calendars. But the forecasting figures are not centrilized.
What are forecasting figures? It is the figures which analytical team of the calendar decided to published as a basis of their analysis.
Of course, there are some calendars who are "stealing" those forecasting data from the other calendar ... but in general - forecasts should not be the same for calendars). Yes, there are some centralized figures for very high impacted news events (NFP for example) which were published for everybody in centrilized way.
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Follow-up on this — as of today, Actual values are populating correctly in the native Calendar tab for every currency I'm tracking (USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, JPY, NOK, AUD, CHF, NZD), including the CPI releases mentioned above. So whatever the sync delay was, it appears to have resolved itself within ~24h for most feeds.
One exception remains: SEK. Today's SEK releases (CPI m/m, CPI y/y, CPIF m/m, CPIF y/y, HICP m/m, HICP y/y — all scheduled 09:00) still show blank Actual in the native tab, while NOK, EUR, and USD events from the same session (and same or lower priority) are populated normally. Screenshot attached showing the contrast within the same visible window.
@Sergey Golubev — this seems consistent with your broker-side theory, since it's an isolated-currency gap rather than a blanket sync failure. Is SEK (Statistics Sweden / SCB) a known laggard for some data providers, or is this more likely broker-specific? Happy to pull a longer sample if it helps narrow it down.
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Hi,
The native MT5 Calendar (Toolbox → Calendar tab) is not displaying Actual values for events that have already released and published data — even though the same events already show Actual values on the mql5.com Economic Calendar page.
Example: USD CPI m/m, Core CPI m/m, CPI y/y, Core CPI y/y and related releases (14 July) show Forecast and Previous correctly in the native terminal Calendar, but Actual is blank. The mql5.com Economic Calendar page (https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar) shows these same events already published with Actual values (e.g. CPI m/m: -0.4%, Core CPI m/m: 0.0%, CPI y/y: 3.5%).
This confirms the data itself has been released — the gap is specifically in the native terminal's calendar sync, not a broker-side or EA-side issue, since it's reproducible in the built-in Calendar tab with no custom code involved.
Screenshots attached: terminal Calendar (blank Actuals) vs. mql5.com Calendar (populated Actuals) for the same events/date.
Is this a known sync delay, or is there a way to force the terminal to refresh its local calendar database?
Thanks in advance for any insight.