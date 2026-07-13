MT5 Strategy Tester stuck during history synchronization – Build 5999
Hello,
my MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester suddenly stopped working correctly.
The tester stays at 0% for several minutes and often ends with messages such as:
- history synchronization interrupted
- rates base receive error
- unexpected end of testing
- no real ticks within a day
- cannot load indicator, error 4805
My terminal/agent build is 5999 and I am connected to MetaQuotes-Demo.
I tested:
- XAUUSD
- M30 and H1
- short periods such as one month
- Every tick and real ticks
- different Expert Advisors
- USD and CHF deposits
- restarting MT5 and the computer
- clearing tester/history data
- local agents
The same tests previously completed within approximately one minute, but now history synchronization can take many minutes or does not finish.
I also attempted to install another MT5 terminal but cancelled the installation. Since then, my original terminal temporarily appeared without a broker/company connection and charts stopped showing data.
Could you please help me determine whether this is related to Build 5999, the MetaQuotes-Demo history server, or corrupted terminal/history data?
I can provide screenshots and journal logs.
Thank you.
Files:
kkkkk.png 129 kb
- How the Tester Downloads Historical Data - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots
- Testing Features - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots
- How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading
Niclas Hobbins:maybe your broker has the servers down for maintenance over the weekend? all my brokers i have done maintenance on weekend. they might be up for hours, but then down for another few hours, ie itermittent access all weekend, every weekend.
Michael Charles Schefe #:
maybe your broker has the servers down for maintenance over the weekend? all my brokers i have done maintenance on weekend. they might be up for hours, but then down for another few hours, ie itermittent access all weekend, every weekend.
maybe your broker has the servers down for maintenance over the weekend? all my brokers i have done maintenance on weekend. they might be up for hours, but then down for another few hours, ie itermittent access all weekend, every weekend.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 Strategy Tester stuck during history synchronization – Build 5999
Niclas Hobbins, 2026.07.12 16:18
I am connected to MetaQuotes-Demo.
I have Beta Build 5998 installed, so I cannot replicate the issue. All servers are connected and active therein.
I have not received an update to Build 5999 yet.
Backtests should really be performed in a live broker-dealer's MT5 terminal/data to get an accurate backtest comparable to live trading. My broker-dealer's latest Release Build is 5836.
Niclas Hobbins:
Hello,
my MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester suddenly stopped working correctly.
The tester stays at 0% for several minutes and often ends with messages such as:
- history synchronization interrupted
- rates base receive error
- unexpected end of testing
- no real ticks within a day
- cannot load indicator, error 4805
My terminal/agent build is 5999 and I am connected to MetaQuotes-Demo.
I tested:
- XAUUSD
- M30 and H1
- short periods such as one month
- Every tick and real ticks
- different Expert Advisors
- USD and CHF deposits
- restarting MT5 and the computer
- clearing tester/history data
- local agents
The same tests previously completed within approximately one minute, but now history synchronization can take many minutes or does not finish.
I also attempted to install another MT5 terminal but cancelled the installation. Since then, my original terminal temporarily appeared without a broker/company connection and charts stopped showing data.
Could you please help me determine whether this is related to Build 5999, the MetaQuotes-Demo history server, or corrupted terminal/history data?
I can provide screenshots and journal logs.
Thank you.
Restart MT5, try again and provide the Journal log and Tester log. (the files, not pictures).
poor data or vpn use maybe
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