What is your favorite scalping instrument? - page 2

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The fact the guy with more degrees than a thermometer starting a post talking about scalping is very funny , He should know better as to where scalping gets you !! . 
 
Victor Paul Hamilton #:
The fact the guy with more degrees than a thermometer starting a post talking about scalping is very funny , He should know better as to where scalping gets you !! . 

Please avoid provocative posts.

Thank you.

 

At the moment, my live scalping test gets me here:

scalp

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

At the moment, my live scalping test gets me here:


Yeah long term it simply is not sustainable ,2 steps forward and 5 steps back . The old death by a thousand cuts add in costs etc like betting on favourites in horse racing that's what scalping is like , it's a buzz until it ain't . 
 

Victor Paul Hamilton #:
Yeah long term it simply is not sustainable ,2 steps forward and 5 steps back . The old death by a thousand cuts add in costs etc like betting on favourites in horse racing that's what scalping is like , it's a buzz until it ain't . 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

What is your favorite scalping instrument?

Alex Holloway, 2026.07.10 04:03

Exactly. GBPJPY earned its reputation for a reason. It's fast, aggressive, and demands respect.

But still.. Gold operates on another level. Its liquidity, volatility, and momentum create opportunities that very few instruments can consistently match.

Of course, volatility is a double edged sword. In inexperienced hands, it becomes a liability. In skilled hands, it becomes an advantage.

That's why I'd rather master the behavior of gold than spend my time chasing every market on the chart. Gold (XAUUSD) overall is the best instrument for scalping.

TBH, I'm a former naysayer of scalping, but those days are over.

graph

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

TBH, I'm a former naysayer of scalping, but those days are over.


Nice , nice , scalp away ! . 
 
Victor Paul Hamilton #:
Nice , nice , scalp away ! . 

Thank you.

It seems a bit unfair to me that the GBPJPY has a total of 5 nicknames, e.g., the Dragon, the Beast, the Widowmaker, the Gopher, and the Guppy, while XAUUSD has no nicknames.

I hereby propose that we rectify the situation by declaring that XAUUSD be nicknamed "Death Metal." And yes, this is of course a metaphor for the heaviest of heavy metal music.

What say you, everyone?

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