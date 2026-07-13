What is your favorite scalping instrument? - page 2
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The fact the guy with more degrees than a thermometer starting a post talking about scalping is very funny , He should know better as to where scalping gets you !! .
Please avoid provocative posts.
Thank you.
At the moment, my live scalping test gets me here:
At the moment, my live scalping test gets me here:
Victor Paul Hamilton #:
Yeah long term it simply is not sustainable ,2 steps forward and 5 steps back . The old death by a thousand cuts add in costs etc like betting on favourites in horse racing that's what scalping is like , it's a buzz until it ain't .
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What is your favorite scalping instrument?
Alex Holloway, 2026.07.10 04:03Exactly. GBPJPY earned its reputation for a reason. It's fast, aggressive, and demands respect.
TBH, I'm a former naysayer of scalping, but those days are over.
TBH, I'm a former naysayer of scalping, but those days are over.
Nice , nice , scalp away ! .
Thank you.
It seems a bit unfair to me that the GBPJPY has a total of 5 nicknames, e.g., the Dragon, the Beast, the Widowmaker, the Gopher, and the Guppy, while XAUUSD has no nicknames.
I hereby propose that we rectify the situation by declaring that XAUUSD be nicknamed "Death Metal." And yes, this is of course a metaphor for the heaviest of heavy metal music.
What say you, everyone?