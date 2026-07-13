What is your favorite scalping instrument?

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  • 46% (19)
  • 5% (2)
  • 2% (1)
  • 2% (1)
  • 5% (2)
  • 2% (1)
  • 5% (2)
  • 2% (1)
  • 15% (6)
  • 2% (1)
  • 12% (5)
Total voters: 29
 

Hmm... a mysterious "Other" instrument.

Is it oil of some sort?

 
Gold CFD (XAUUSD)

It's definitely not the easiest instrument to trade. Cuz gold is so volatile, aggressive, and unforgiving. But when you understand its behavior, few instruments offer the same combination of liquidity, momentum, and opportunity.

I've traded many markets over the years, but gold remains in a LEAGUE OF ITS OWN.

Master one instrument deeply enough, and you won't need to chase every market.
 
Alex Holloway #:
Gold CFD (XAUUSD)

It's definitely not the easiest instrument to trade. Cuz gold is so volatile, aggressive, and unforgiving. But when you understand its behavior, few instruments offer the same combination of liquidity, momentum, and opportunity.

I've traded many markets over the years, but gold remains in a LEAGUE OF ITS OWN.

Master one instrument deeply enough, and you won't need to chase every market.
I agree 100%. Any form or derivative of gold is super for scalping unless, as you say, a trader lacks advanced skills. The same is frequently said about GBPJPY, a.k.a., the Dragon, the Beast, and the Widowmaker by nicknames. Even so, gold has better volatility than that.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
I agree 100%. Any form or derivative of gold is super for scalping unless, as you say, a trader lacks advanced skills. The same is frequently said about GBPJPY, a.k.a., the Dragon, the Beast, and the Widowmaker by nicknames. Even so, gold has better volatility than that.
Exactly. GBPJPY earned its reputation for a reason. It's fast, aggressive, and demands respect.

But still.. Gold operates on another level. Its liquidity, volatility, and momentum create opportunities that very few instruments can consistently match.

Of course, volatility is a double edged sword. In inexperienced hands, it becomes a liability. In skilled hands, it becomes an advantage.

That's why I'd rather master the behavior of gold than spend my time chasing every market on the chart. Gold (XAUUSD) overall is the best instrument for scalping.
 
Alex Holloway #:
Gold (XAUUSD) overall is the best instrument for scalping.

At my own risk of splitting hairs here, MGC and 1OZ gold futures are up there as well. You get an average spread of 1 point, and proportionate commissions─pretty much ready-made for scalping.

But again, the required skill level notches up a bit more in any real futures environment─mostly due to the individual structure of each futures contract, and MQL5 coding nuances regarding futures.

 
Gold & Euro but depend on broker spread
 
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 Is Gold Still the Best Trading Opportunity in 2026? 

 
Nitu Brijesh Yadav #:

 Is Gold Still the Best Trading Opportunity in 2026? 

To the extent that any instrument is "the best" in these present horrendous global economic conditions, yes. 
 
Nitu Brijesh Yadav #:

 Is Gold Still the Best Trading Opportunity in 2026? 

In my opinion, gold is still one of the best trading opportunities in 2026 because of its high liquidity and volatility. However, no market is always the best. Success depends more on having a solid trading strategy, proper risk management, and patience than on the instrument itself.
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