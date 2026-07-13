What is your favorite scalping instrument?
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Hmm... a mysterious "Other" instrument.
Is it oil of some sort?
Gold CFD (XAUUSD)
It's definitely not the easiest instrument to trade. Cuz gold is so volatile, aggressive, and unforgiving. But when you understand its behavior, few instruments offer the same combination of liquidity, momentum, and opportunity.
I've traded many markets over the years, but gold remains in a LEAGUE OF ITS OWN.
Master one instrument deeply enough, and you won't need to chase every market.
Alex Holloway #:I agree 100%. Any form or derivative of gold is super for scalping unless, as you say, a trader lacks advanced skills. The same is frequently said about GBPJPY, a.k.a., the Dragon, the Beast, and the Widowmaker by nicknames. Even so, gold has better volatility than that.
Gold CFD (XAUUSD)
Gold CFD (XAUUSD)
It's definitely not the easiest instrument to trade. Cuz gold is so volatile, aggressive, and unforgiving. But when you understand its behavior, few instruments offer the same combination of liquidity, momentum, and opportunity.
I've traded many markets over the years, but gold remains in a LEAGUE OF ITS OWN.
Master one instrument deeply enough, and you won't need to chase every market.
Ryan L Johnson #:Exactly. GBPJPY earned its reputation for a reason. It's fast, aggressive, and demands respect.
I agree 100%. Any form or derivative of gold is super for scalping unless, as you say, a trader lacks advanced skills. The same is frequently said about GBPJPY, a.k.a., the Dragon, the Beast, and the Widowmaker by nicknames. Even so, gold has better volatility than that.
I agree 100%. Any form or derivative of gold is super for scalping unless, as you say, a trader lacks advanced skills. The same is frequently said about GBPJPY, a.k.a., the Dragon, the Beast, and the Widowmaker by nicknames. Even so, gold has better volatility than that.
But still.. Gold operates on another level. Its liquidity, volatility, and momentum create opportunities that very few instruments can consistently match.
Of course, volatility is a double edged sword. In inexperienced hands, it becomes a liability. In skilled hands, it becomes an advantage.
That's why I'd rather master the behavior of gold than spend my time chasing every market on the chart. Gold (XAUUSD) overall is the best instrument for scalping.
Alex Holloway #:
Gold (XAUUSD) overall is the best instrument for scalping.
Gold (XAUUSD) overall is the best instrument for scalping.
At my own risk of splitting hairs here, MGC and 1OZ gold futures are up there as well. You get an average spread of 1 point, and proportionate commissions─pretty much ready-made for scalping.
But again, the required skill level notches up a bit more in any real futures environment─mostly due to the individual structure of each futures contract, and MQL5 coding nuances regarding futures.
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