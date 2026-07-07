Why Uncorrelated Markets Cut Your Risk! (The Math No One Explains)
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This is an age-old debate─trading a single instrument versus trading a basket of uncorrelated instruments that are indirectly hedged.
Comprehensive exit logic makes all of the difference in the world when trading a single instrument (this assumes that we're not dealing with any Martingale/direct hedging nonsense). Even though I generally implement a dynamic exit, it's always backed up by a fixed stop placed a reasonable distance away from my entry. I refer to that as my fail-safe stop, or my "oh $@#%!" stop. Of course, nothing is truly fail-safe. The idea is that the dynamic exit (a market order) and the fixed stop (a working/pending order) complement each other. Even in a super hot market where fixed stop execution could get jumped, the market order is resent. As a result, I have black swan event mitigation.
With a basket trading strategy, you really have to implement similar "master" exit logic─close everything. I've been trading long enough to know that a black swan event can cause everything to crap the bed at the same time, and in the blink of an eye. You could say that, in that moment, the uncorrelated becomes correlated. Correlation ratios remain fairly steady, until they don't. Without that master exit logic, a basket could turn into a basket case.The main benefit of the aforementioned single instrument trading is the fact that the strategy can be nimble enough to turn on dime and enter in the opposite direction (in a detrended strategy, that is). At that point, the black swan turns rainbow colored. Jumping right back into basket trading immediately following, or during, a black swan event is more problematic.
Mathematically speaking, diversifying between different instruments gives equal or less risk than the individual risk. I demonstrated this some years ago at uni. Markowitz theory talks a lot about this. Perhaps looking at it could help, but truly understanding it takes a lot of deep applied math understanding: multi-objective optimization, calculus, etc.
Just a simple inequality.
This is the basis for the theory, the sum of weighted variances of each instrument is greater than or equal to the portfolio variance.
This is an age-old debate─trading a single instrument versus trading a basket of uncorrelated instruments that are indirectly hedged.
Comprehensive exit logic makes all of the difference in the world when trading a single instrument (this assumes that we're not dealing with any Martingale/direct hedging nonsense). Even though I generally implement a dynamic exit, it's always backed up by a fixed stop placed a reasonable distance away from my entry. I refer to that as my fail-safe stop, or my "oh $@#%!" stop. Of course, nothing is truly fail-safe. The idea is that the dynamic exit (a market order) and the fixed stop (a working/pending order) complement each other. Even in a super hot market where fixed stop execution could get jumped, the market order is resent. As a result, I have black swan event mitigation.
With a basket trading strategy, you really have to implement similar "master" exit logic─close everything. I've been trading long enough to know that a black swan event can cause everything to crap the bed at the same time, and in the blink of an eye. You could say that, in that moment, the uncorrelated becomes correlated. Correlation ratios remain fairly steady, until they don't. Without that master exit logic, a basket could turn into a basket case.The main benefit of the aforementioned single instrument trading is the fact that the strategy can be nimble enough to turn on dime and enter in the opposite direction (in a detrended strategy, that is). At that point, the black swan turns rainbow colored. Jumping right back into basket trading immediately following, or during, a black swan event is more problematic.
Yes, studying correlation first before trades is important when basket trading. Especially keeping an eye on currency strengths of all relevant pairs. A basket trades setup can turn sour pretty fast if we don't keep watching.
Mathematically speaking, diversifying between different instruments gives equal or less risk than the individual risk. I demonstrated this some years ago at uni. Markowitz theory talks a lot about this. Perhaps looking at it could help, but truly understanding it takes a lot of deep applied math understanding: multi-objective optimization, calculus, etc.
Just a simple inequality.
This is the basis for the theory, the sum of weighted variances of each instrument is greater than or equal to the portfolio variance.
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