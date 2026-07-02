star reviews - page 2

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Marzena Maria Szmit #:
It was most likely an update to the review management system. If I remember correctly, a similar update was also carried out about a year ago.

MQL5 continuously develops and updates its platform, and with such a large number of users and products, this is completely normal.

If you review this entire thread, you'll see that the OP holds his Bill of Rights and/or Human Rights Act dearly─which is, of course, not incorporated into the mql5.com Community Rules (nor the mql5.com Market Rules, therein). That unincorporation inherently applies to the mql5.com Forum as well.

 

After the recent ratings/reviews issue, has anyone noticed any changes in the “Buyers of this product also purchase” section?

Was there any update to the recommendation algorithm, recalculation, or anything similar?

 
This topic is like the big boys topic, lol.
 
Yes, maybe :)

I know this topic mainly affects sellers, but changes in this section can significantly affect product visibility.

I understand that recommendation algorithms are internal, although when they are completely unclear, it is difficult for sellers to know whether something is normal behavior or a visibility issue.

I noticed some unusual asymmetry in suggested products that didn’t seem to work this way before. Just wondering if other sellers noticed something similar recently.

 
Janusz Trojca #:
Yes, maybe :)

I know this topic mainly affects sellers, but changes in this section can significantly affect product visibility.

I understand that recommendation algorithms are internal, although when they are completely unclear, it is difficult for sellers to know whether something is normal behavior or a visibility issue.

I noticed some unusual asymmetry in suggested products that didn’t seem to work this way before. Just wondering if other sellers noticed something similar recently.

There is nothing recent about the way things work on here, We are all aware ,Wink , Wink , nudge , nudge . It's my ball and if you don't like it etc etc . 
 
Victor Paul Hamilton #:
There is nothing recent about the way things work on here, We are all aware ,Wink , Wink , nudge , nudge . It's my ball and if you don't like it etc etc . 

Perhaps the opposite is true. There may be bugs currently undergoing repair. I just received this while navigating here:

maintenance

Interestingly, this is the 3rd time this week that this appeared.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Perhaps the opposite is true. There may be bugs currently undergoing repair. I just received this while navigating here:

Interestingly, this is the 3rd time this week that this appeared.

Hmm in General Jason Smith expressed what we all know ,Wink , wink , nudge , nudge and that's why he bounced . 
 
Victor Paul Hamilton #:
Hmm in General Jason Smith expressed what we all know ,Wink , wink , nudge , nudge and that's why he bounced . 

Again, there is the title of this thread ("star reviews"), and then there is the more encompassing dismay given for Mr. Smith's departure:

Ryan L Johnson #:

If you review this entire thread, you'll see that the OP holds his Bill of Rights and/or Human Rights Act dearly─which is, of course, not incorporated into the mql5.com Community Rules (nor the mql5.com Market Rules, therein). That unincorporation inherently applies to the mql5.com Forum as well.

My Post #16 was obviously aimed at the thread title.
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