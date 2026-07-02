star reviews - page 2
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It was most likely an update to the review management system. If I remember correctly, a similar update was also carried out about a year ago.
If you review this entire thread, you'll see that the OP holds his Bill of Rights and/or Human Rights Act dearly─which is, of course, not incorporated into the mql5.com Community Rules (nor the mql5.com Market Rules, therein). That unincorporation inherently applies to the mql5.com Forum as well.
After the recent ratings/reviews issue, has anyone noticed any changes in the “Buyers of this product also purchase” section?
Was there any update to the recommendation algorithm, recalculation, or anything similar?
There is nothing recent about the way things work on here, We are all aware ,Wink , Wink , nudge , nudge . It's my ball and if you don't like it etc etc .
Perhaps the opposite is true. There may be bugs currently undergoing repair. I just received this while navigating here:
Interestingly, this is the 3rd time this week that this appeared.
Perhaps the opposite is true. There may be bugs currently undergoing repair. I just received this while navigating here:
Interestingly, this is the 3rd time this week that this appeared.
Hmm in General Jason Smith expressed what we all know ,Wink , wink , nudge , nudge and that's why he bounced .
Again, there is the title of this thread ("star reviews"), and then there is the more encompassing dismay given for Mr. Smith's departure:
If you review this entire thread, you'll see that the OP holds his Bill of Rights and/or Human Rights Act dearly─which is, of course, not incorporated into the mql5.com Community Rules (nor the mql5.com Market Rules, therein). That unincorporation inherently applies to the mql5.com Forum as well.