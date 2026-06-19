Discussing the article: "Neural Networks in Trading: LSTM Optimization for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting (Final Part)"

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Check out the new article: Neural Networks in Trading: LSTM Optimization for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting (Final Part).

We continue to implement the DA-CG-LSTM framework, which offers innovative methods for time series analysis and forecasting. The use of CG-LSTM and dual attention allows for more accurate detection of both long-term and short-term dependencies in data, which is particularly useful for working with financial markets.

As previously noted, the DA-CG-LSTM framework is built around two fundamental components: attention modules and the modified CG-LSTM recurrent block. Together, these elements form a robust architecture that provides the model with the flexibility, noise resilience, and ability to capture complex multi-level temporal dependencies required for financial market applications. Under conditions of high volatility and market uncertainty, such properties are not merely desirable — they are essential for building reliable trading systems.

In the practical section of the previous article, we thoroughly examined the process of implementing the CG-LSTM block in MQL5. The resulting component successfully performs three critical functions: feature filtering to eliminate unnecessary noise, efficient management of the model's internal state to preserve long-term information, and data aggregation across multiple temporal scales. Its ability to suppress unstructured noise while maintaining stable learning dynamics enables the construction of models that preserve forecasting accuracy over extended historical periods.

Neural Networks in Trading: LSTM Optimization for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting (Final Part)


Author: Dmitriy Gizlyk

 
I’d like to share my experience and feelings. First of all, a special thank you and my deepest respect to the author. Just a month or two ago, I would have been daunted by an article like this. I would have thought I wasn’t up to it. Today, everything has been turned completely on its head. Neural networks are the magic of our time. I can’t believe it myself, but I’m currently sitting here gathering data to train this neural network. It’s working. I simply fed it these two articles and the original ChatGPT o3 guide, and it’s guiding me through the process. I’d also had an idea for an indicator lying around in a drawer for several years, which I’d only managed to formulate in Excel because I didn’t know MQL. And now, in just a couple of weeks, I’ve implemented it in MQL5 using Grok and ChatGPT. And it works! And it’s trading! And now I can even integrate this magical neural network directly into my indicator. In short, I’m overwhelmed by how quickly a whole world of possibilities has opened up.
 
By the way, when I run Research with the farms connected, the farms unfortunately only output the binary file (DACGLSTM.bd) locally. In other words, this file isn’t shared at all; each computer has its own local copy. My brain has come up with an idea here, but I didn’t bother with it:

How to get all test agents to write a single .bd file to a network share — in 4 steps

  1. Shared folder

    • On the ‘main’ PC, create D:\DACShare.

    • Right-click → ‘Properties’ → ‘Advanced’ → shared resource DACGLSTM, Read/Write permissions for Everyone.

    • Final path: \\MAINPC\DACGLSTM.

  2. Service account

    • compmgmt.msc → ‘Users’ → add mqlagent (any password).

    • In services.msc, for each MetaQuotes Tester Agent … → ‘Log On’ tab → ‘This account’ → MAINPC\mqlagent, enter the password, then restart the service.

  3. Editing the Research code

    input string SharedRoot = "\\\\MAINPC\\DACGLSTM\\"; string FileName = SharedRoot + "trajectories"; int handle = FileOpen(FileName + ".bd", FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN|FILE_SHARE); // instead of FILE_COMMON

    (same replacement for reading). Compile the .ex5 file and copy it to all agents.


  4. test Run the optimisation; the following will appear in each agent’s log:
    Saved to: \\MAINPC\DACGLSTM\DACGLSTM.bd size=…
    Open the shared folder — the file grows after each pass.

👉 Now all local and remote agents are writing to a single data buffer, and Study.mq5 can learn from any machine simply by opening the same .bd file

 

It’s not entirely clear how DACGLSTM.bd is updated

I’m running Research at one-month intervals. Full optimisation. Optimisation parameter: Agent from 1 to 8. Then the next month… but the file isn’t being updated at all. I can see that the file’s date is only updated at the start of a new test, and that’s it; the file size remains the same.

 
Vladimir Sanin #:

It’s not entirely clear how DACGLSTM.bd is updated

I’m running Research over a one-month interval. Full optimisation. Optimisation parameter: Agent from 1 to 8. Then the next month… but the file isn’t being updated at all. I can see that the file’s date is only updated at the start of a new test, and that’s it; the file size remains the same.

Could you please let me know the size of your DACGLSTM.bd file and the number of trades per month?

 
Andrey Yankin #:

Please could you tell me the size of your DACGLSTM.bd file and the number of trades per month?

Through trial and error, I’ve now managed to accumulate 800MB of trade histories. I’ve tried various timeframes – 10 days, one month, 3, 6 and 12 months... After the latest run covering the second half of 2024, the file size increased from around 200 to 800. I then ran the second half of 2023 as well, but the file size didn’t change. There are roughly 3,000–3,500 trades over half a year; I’m using a 15-minute timeframe – all ticks. On shorter timeframes, the process simply takes far too long; I’m not yet prepared to wait that long. Oh, by the way, I’ve increased MaxReplayBuffer to 1,000,000; it was set to 500.

 
It is not clear how to run Study – in single-test mode or in optimisation mode.
 
Vladimir Sanin #:
Study

Simply place Study on the chart. Once installed, it reads the data files and then begins optimisation. Progress and results are displayed in the top-left corner of the chart.

On a 15-minute timeframe, 3,000 trades over half a year... This works out as a trade being opened on almost every second candle, and all of them are Sell trades. You can verify this either by running a single backtest with visualisation or by installing it on a demo account. Trades are opened and closed on the very next candle.

 
I ran Study on a single test. Iteration 100,000 (default), batch size 128. Graphics card: Intel UHD Graphics 730. I suppose the date range doesn’t matter at all here? Anyway, it’s running – the CPU’s working hard and the GPU’s running hot, but the progress bar isn’t moving; it just says ‘busy’. I’m not sure how long to wait. I’ll try it on another powerful computer with a good graphics card...
 
Andrey Yankin #:

Simply place Study on the chart. Once installed, it reads the data files and then begins optimisation. Progress and results are displayed in the top-left corner of the chart.

On a 15-minute timeframe, 3,000 trades in half a year... This works out as a trade being opened on almost every second candle, and all of them are Sell trades. You can verify this either by running a single backtest with visualisation or by installing it on a demo account. Trades are opened and closed on the very next candle.

So, do I actually need to add it to the chart and run a test with optimisation? We’re not talking about the online version here, are we? It’s not clear what date range to use for the Study – any will do? I’ve run a test with visualisation; I can see the data changing in the top-left corner, but the chart isn’t moving. The percentages in the data are increasing gradually, simultaneously and uniformly, whilst the chart itself remains static.


 
Vladimir Sanin #:
Study
Study only on the chart.
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