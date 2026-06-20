CodeBase submission "under proofreading" for a week — is something blocking it?
Hello,
I submitted my first free CodeBase publication, an Expert Advisor called
"Equity Guard — Daily Loss Limit Guardian with Panic Panel" (code id 73870).
The automatic validation completed successfully with no errors, and I received the message "Code will be published". In my draft the five steps all show a green check, but the submission has been showing the "under proofreading"
status with the Code step at 80% for about a week now. There is no "Publish" button anywhere, and the code does not appear on my profile (Publications) or at the public link.
I have not edited the draft since it entered proofreading, so I am not re-triggering the queue. My account is new (registered on 2026-06-01).
Could a moderator please let me know:
- Is this just the normal proofreading queue, or is something in my submission
holding the approval?
- If there is anything I should adjust in the description or files, I am happy
to fix it.
Thank you very much for your help.
- [CodeBase Submission Issue] EA Disappeared After Editor's Comment Link Not Working
- Automatic validation stuck for over 1 hour - no result, no error
- How to Publish Your Code in the Code Base
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