Discussing the article: "Quantum Neural Network in MQL5 (Part I): Creating the Include File"
Evgeny, you really know how to build up the hype
Well, what’s wrong with that? It was transformers that really drove the advancement of natural language processing technology back in the day. Compared to the RNNs that came before, this is definitely cooler. I think that in the future we’ll see a fusion of quantum computing and neural networks; the ring meta-neural network architecture is working brilliantly, where there are 12 copies of the model, as in the article, which, like a circle, boost each other’s results and learn from each other’s outputs, confidences and errors. Here’s a test without even any pre-training; it’s simply learning online...
The script from the article only compiled correctly after I replaced the include file. Otherwise, the neural network doesn’t recognise it. It’s probably because I uploaded it to the experts’ section without reading the article to the end.
//#include <Shtenco_SimpleQuantumNeural.mqh> #include <QuantumNeuralMQL.mqh>
But then it’s still not clear what to test on :) Like homework – finish writing the bot?
The script from the article only compiled after I replaced the include file. Otherwise, the neural network doesn’t recognise it. Probably because I posted it in the experts’ section without reading the article to the end.
But then it’s still not clear what to test on :) Like, is the homework to finish writing the bot?
Hello, Maxim! I’ve just replaced the files – I’d mixed up the include files in the different versions of the article
As for the bot – there’ll be a simple bot on this neural network in the next part)
The script from the article only compiled after I replaced the include file. Otherwise, the neural network doesn’t recognise it. Probably because I posted it in the experts’ section without reading the article to the end.
But then it’s still not clear what to test on :) Like, is the homework to finish writing the bot?
Well, what’s wrong with that? It was transformers that really drove forward natural language processing technology back in the day. Compared to the RNNs that came before, this is definitely cooler. I think that in the future we’ll see a fusion of quantum computing and neural networks; the ring meta-neural network architecture is working brilliantly, where there are 12 copies of the model, as in the article, which, like a circle, boost each other’s results and learn from each other’s outputs, confidences and errors. Here’s a test without even any pre-training; it’s simply learning online...
A test on events from 2017?
Why not 2024 or 2025?
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Check out the new article: Quantum Neural Network in MQL5 (Part I): Creating the Include File.
The human brain operates with several types of memory simultaneously. When an experienced trader looks at a chart, they instantly recall similar situations from the past, analyze the current context, and form an intuitive understanding of what might happen next. This principle forms the basis of our ContextAnalyzer, a revolutionary component that recreates human intuition in digital form.
Our memory system operates on five levels, each with its own specialization. Short-term memory captures instantaneous market changes — every tick, every price movement. Medium-term memory accumulates information about hourly and daily trends. Long-term memory stores fundamental patterns that emerge over months and years.
But real magic starts with episodic memory. It is activated only when something really important happens - a sharp jump in volatility, unexpected news, a change in trend. These moments are imprinted with particular force, forming unique "memories" that the system will use to recognize similar situations in the future.
Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko