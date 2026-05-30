Discussing the article: "Application of the Grey Model in Technical Analysis of Financial Time Series"
Interesting stuff. I wanted to test EA. Where can I find the file "Grey MA.ex5"? Thanks in advance
Hello Aleksej - the code for Grey MA is missing - there is a duplicate entry of the EA.
Bryan John Aldridge #:Strange. Here is the indicator.
Hello Alexey - there is no code for Grey MA - there is a duplicate EA entry.
Files:
Grey_MA.mq5 5 kb
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Check out the new article: Application of the Grey Model in Technical Analysis of Financial Time Series.
Grey modeling was proposed by Professor Deng Julong in 1982. This model is a mathematical tool for analyzing systems with incomplete information. Unlike traditional statistical models that require large amounts of data, the grey model can work with a limited set of data and still reveal hidden patterns. This is particularly valuable in financial markets, where information may be limited and the data may contain significant levels of noise.
The essence of the grey model is to transform the original non-stationary data into a smoother and more predictable sequence. This is achieved using cumulative summation, which allows trends to be highlighted and the influence of random fluctuations to be reduced. The most common is the first-order grey model - GM(1,1). From now on I will simply refer to it as GM.
Author: Aleksej Poljakov