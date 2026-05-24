Resolve signal not sync

New comment
 

Please help me, how can I make the signal on MQL5 sync and update in real time? It suddenly stopped updating and syncing.

 

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Thankyou, but im a provider signal

 
Rizqy Bramantyo #:

Thankyou, but im a provider signal

Go to the Edit option in your signal's page and try to save your account and server credentials again, in order to force a reconnection.



New comment