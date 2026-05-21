Title: MT5 Tablet App Bugs: Trade Modification & Chart View
Message:
Hello,
I am experiencing two UI issues with the MT5 app on my tablet:
Trade Modification Issue: I have enabled "One Click Trading" and "Confirm trades on chart" in the settings. However, when I try to modify an active trade, a confirmation window still opens next to the chart instead of applying modifications directly without a dialog.
Chart View Issue: When I click on the "Chart" tab, it does not open the chart in full screen as it is supposed to. The interface remains stuck in a split-screen layout.
I have attached screenshots of my settings and the chart interface. Please investigate these issues.
Thank you.
Files:
17792708946011553002615352911035.jpg 1277 kb
17792709080827623431793107019210.jpg 1775 kb
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Yazan Alkhalailah:
Trade Modification Issue: I have enabled "One Click Trading" and "Confirm trades on chart" in the settings. However, when I try to modify an active trade, a confirmation window still opens next to the chart instead of applying modifications directly without a dialog
Uncheck the "Confirm trades on chart" checkbox.
Chart View Issue: When I click on the "Chart" tab, it does not open the chart in full screen as it is supposed to. The interface remains stuck in a split-screen layout.
Try clicking on the quotes or trade order buttons in the sidebar.
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