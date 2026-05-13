How to ignore friend requests effectively - page 2
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just deleted 3 of these yesterday
Why do you do this pointless routine? Just ignore it—don't accept it or deny it. Doing nothing is always easier than doing something.
i have my tg window narrow so that only the 1 group shows and the list and that b'day notice only shows when i am changing between groups and chats.
See what I mean in the attached screenshot.
Why do you do this pointless routine? Just ignore it—don't accept it or deny it. Doing nothing is always easier than doing something.
See what I mean in the attached screenshot.
now that i have the pinned message page i will be doing that, doing nothing.
and yeah thats the b'day msg i thought you meant. i did say b'day notice. i only see it when i change between my groups and chats.
just make your tg window narrower until it only shows the chat or group that you are in, and the list of your groups and contacts is hidden, so is the b'day notice.
if i get an incoming msg, then the arrow at top left shows number of unread messages in red,
These "friends" requests are useless anyway. I accepted them all and I now have almost 4000 friends along the years 😁