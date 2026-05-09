AlgoForge -> IDE error
I get an error when trying to pull from AlgoForge to IDE.
Can anyone help me with this?
Hi Bjorn,
The error "-11 reference was not fast-forwardable" usually means that there are changes on the remote repository (AlgoForge/MQL5 Storage) that you don't have locally yet. To fix this, follow these steps:
-
Pull first: Right-click on your project in the Navigator and select Git > Pull (or Update from Storage) to bring the latest changes into your local IDE.
-
Resolve Conflicts: If there are any code conflicts between your local version and the server version, MetaEditor will prompt you to resolve them.
-
Push again: Once your local environment is up-to-date, try to Push your changes again.
Tip: It is a good practice to always "Pull" before you start working on your code to keep everything synchronized.
Hi Bjorn,
The error "-11 reference was not fast-forwardable" usually means that there are changes on the remote repository (AlgoForge/MQL5 Storage) that you don't have locally yet. To fix this, follow these steps:
-
Pull first: Right-click on your project in the Navigator and select Git > Pull (or Update from Storage) to bring the latest changes into your local IDE.
-
Resolve Conflicts: If there are any code conflicts between your local version and the server version, MetaEditor will prompt you to resolve them.
-
Push again: Once your local environment is up-to-date, try to Push your changes again.
Tip: It is a good practice to always "Pull" before you start working on your code to keep everything synchronized.
Hi Mostafa,
I tried it, I get this error now..
The remote repository still contains all the files I coded. My local repository still doesn't.
Do you have any more tips?
Hi,
I made a complete new attempt. I deinstalled Metatrader 5 and installed it clean again.
I filled in my mql5 account on the options menu both on metatrader 5 & in IDE.
I checked the https:-link address to with algoforge, it's the same.
And... still I am getting an error message and the Pull option is not available in het Git menu.
I don't succeed in getting my code to my computer.
Online in AlgoForge is my complete still complete, in IDE still not.
Can anybody help me?
Or have any tips on what more to try?
Kind regards,
Björn
Hi,
Tries 2 more things:
- Git Clone after new installation of Metatrader5 & IDE. -> nothing happens
- Open Repository in IDE through the AlgoForge website -> get a list of errors
Anyone knows what's happening?
Björn
Hi,
I tried also tried it through the Terminal App on my Macbook.
I get an error here about Credentials and Authentification. See screenshot.
Can anyone help?
The system and software I use are:
- MacBook Pro, Apple M3
- Parallels Desktop 26 for Mac, version 26.2.2 (57373)
- Windows 11 Pro, OS build 26200.8246
- MetaTrader 5.00 build 5836
- MetaEditor 5.00 build 5836
Anyone any ideas?
If you can run git commands in the terminal, that's good. Run 'git status' in the MQL5 directory (which opens when you click "open data folder").
I worded it a bit incorrectly, sorry. "Open data folder" opens the parent directory, not the MQL5 directory. Please run git status for the MQL5 directory.
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I get an error when trying to pull from AlgoForge to IDE.
Can anyone help me with this?