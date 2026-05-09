AlgoForge -> IDE error - page 2

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Vladislav Boyko #:

There is a hidden folder .git in the MQL5 directory - delete it (enable display of hidden folders to see it).


After deleting the .git folder, launch MetaEditor and try clicking "git clone".


 Tried it, error in IDE journal & same git status result ind /MQL5 folder
 
bjorn_roskam #:
 Tried it, error in IDE journal & same git status result ind /MQL5 folder
Are you sure you deleted the .git folder before clicking "git clone" in the metaeditor?
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Are you sure you deleted the .git folder before clicking "git clone" in the metaeditor?

I tried it again, this time erased the trash can as well

-> run a git status In het /mql5 folder

-> run a git clone, got the same error in the journal

-> run a git status again, same result as before

 

Please run 'git remote -v' and show the result

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Please run 'git remote -v' and show the result

 This is the result
 
bjorn_roskam #:
 This is the result

Try running 'git fetch'. The first attempt will result in an error:


On the second or third attempt, a browser window should open, allowing you to authorize by clicking the "Authorize Application" button.


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Try running 'git fetch'. The first attempt will result in an error:


On the second or third attempt, a browser window should open, allowing you to authorize by clicking the "Authorize Application" button.


 It went to the authorization page on the first attempt.
 
bjorn_roskam #:
 It went to the authorization page on the first attempt.

I removed your screenshot just in case, as I'm not sure it's safe to publish the contents of the browser address bar for that page.

Please run the following 2 commands and show the result for each of them.

git branch --list --all --verbose

git remote show origin

 
Vladislav Boyko #:
git remote show origin
 Thank you for doing that.
 Here the results of the to commands.
 
bjorn_roskam #:
 Thank you for doing that.
 Here the results of the to commands.

Try running

git pull origin main

There's a good chance it will fail, but we should check.

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