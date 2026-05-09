AlgoForge -> IDE error - page 2
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There is a hidden folder .git in the MQL5 directory - delete it (enable display of hidden folders to see it).
After deleting the .git folder, launch MetaEditor and try clicking "git clone".
Tried it, error in IDE journal & same git status result ind /MQL5 folder
Are you sure you deleted the .git folder before clicking "git clone" in the metaeditor?
I tried it again, this time erased the trash can as well
-> run a git status In het /mql5 folder
-> run a git clone, got the same error in the journal
-> run a git status again, same result as before
Please run 'git remote -v' and show the result
Please run 'git remote -v' and show the result
This is the result
Try running 'git fetch'. The first attempt will result in an error:
On the second or third attempt, a browser window should open, allowing you to authorize by clicking the "Authorize Application" button.
Try running 'git fetch'. The first attempt will result in an error:
On the second or third attempt, a browser window should open, allowing you to authorize by clicking the "Authorize Application" button.
It went to the authorization page on the first attempt.
I removed your screenshot just in case, as I'm not sure it's safe to publish the contents of the browser address bar for that page.
Please run the following 2 commands and show the result for each of them.
git branch --list --all --verbose
git remote show origin
git remote show origin
Thank you for doing that.
Try running
There's a good chance it will fail, but we should check.