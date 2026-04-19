Signal subscription on MQL5 VPS is active but disconnected from signal server

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Subject: Signal subscription on MQL5 VPS is active but disconnected from signal server

Hello,

I need help with my MQL5 VPS signal subscription.

My signal subscription is active on the MQL5 website and linked to the correct trading account:

  • Signal: Gold Reaper New V2 2

  • Broker: Exness-MT5Real26

  • Login: 275814642

  • VPS Subscription ID: 6806326

Problem:
On the VPS, the signal shows as enabled, but it stays disconnected from the signal server and does not copy trades.

I have already checked the following:

  • The signal subscription is active on the website

  • The trading account is correct

  • My MQL5 Community login is correct

  • I can log in to the MQL5 website successfully with the same username and password

  • I synchronized the VPS again

  • I tried stopping and restarting the VPS migration

  • I tried re-entering the Community credentials in MT5

Relevant log messages from the VPS journal:

  • MQL5.community authorization failed

  • failed get list of signals

  • signal enabled, not connected to signal server

Not a zero-balance issue.

Could you please check whether there is any issue with the VPS session, signal authorization, or virtual hosting environment for this subscription?

Thank you.

 
Noppadol Muangwong:
On the VPS, the signal shows as enabled, but it stays disconnected from the signal server and does not copy trades.

If this VPS is MQL5 VPS so you can check everything according to MQL5 VPS logs/journals. Because ypour home computer has nothing to do with it.

-------------------

Check everything in instruction (in case you missed something there):

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
Sergey Golubev #:

If this VPS is MQL5 VPS so you can check everything according to MQL5 VPS logs/journals. Because ypour home computer has nothing to do with it.

-------------------

Check everything in instruction (in case you missed something there):

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)



Thank you, Sir. Now is not show message "failed get list of signals", But still showing "MQL5.community authorization failed" from VPS journal. I will continue to monitor it for trading signals.


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