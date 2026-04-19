Signal subscription on MQL5 VPS is active but disconnected from signal server
On the VPS, the signal shows as enabled, but it stays disconnected from the signal server and does not copy trades.
If this VPS is MQL5 VPS so you can check everything according to MQL5 VPS logs/journals. Because ypour home computer has nothing to do with it.
-------------------
Check everything in instruction (in case you missed something there):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
If this VPS is MQL5 VPS so you can check everything according to MQL5 VPS logs/journals. Because ypour home computer has nothing to do with it.
-------------------
Check everything in instruction (in case you missed something there):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Thank you, Sir. Now is not show message "failed get list of signals", But still showing "MQL5.community authorization failed" from VPS journal. I will continue to monitor it for trading signals.
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Subject: Signal subscription on MQL5 VPS is active but disconnected from signal server
Hello,
I need help with my MQL5 VPS signal subscription.
My signal subscription is active on the MQL5 website and linked to the correct trading account:
Signal: Gold Reaper New V2 2
Broker: Exness-MT5Real26
Login: 275814642
VPS Subscription ID: 6806326
Problem:
On the VPS, the signal shows as enabled, but it stays disconnected from the signal server and does not copy trades.
I have already checked the following:
The signal subscription is active on the website
The trading account is correct
My MQL5 Community login is correct
I can log in to the MQL5 website successfully with the same username and password
I synchronized the VPS again
I tried stopping and restarting the VPS migration
I tried re-entering the Community credentials in MT5
Relevant log messages from the VPS journal:
MQL5.community authorization failed
failed get list of signals
signal enabled, not connected to signal server
Not a zero-balance issue.
Could you please check whether there is any issue with the VPS session, signal authorization, or virtual hosting environment for this subscription?
Thank you.