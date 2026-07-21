Experts: XANDER Grid XAUUSD - page 4
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Honestly, it's better to simply avoid this EA and grid/martingale systems altogether. In my experience, no matter how many filters, cooldowns, or max drawdown settings you apply — which is absolutely fundamental with any system or strategy you use — these specific strategies remain a ticking time bomb, especially on volatile assets like Gold. Personally, I completely avoid grid systems in my trading because if you want to trade professionally and protect your capital in the long run, they are just not worth the risk
Honestly, it's better to simply avoid this EA and grid/martingale systems altogether. In my experience, no matter how many filters, cooldowns, or max drawdown settings you apply — which is absolutely fundamental with any system or strategy you use — these specific strategies remain a ticking time bomb, especially on volatile assets like Gold. Personally, I completely avoid grid systems in my trading because if you want to trade professionally and protect your capital in the long run, they are just not worth the risk
I tested the edited code (default settings) on EURUSD, M1, real ticks, 5 years:
442.67 USD net profit. Considering how much the EA gave back as the test progressed, it very easily could have blown up if the test had been started a few years later. There are certainly simpler ways to earn a mere average of 88.53 USD per year.
And that was on the predominantly rangebound Fiber (EURUSD). As Francesco Cerullo forecasted in Post #31, the same test on XAUUSD blew up sooner.
More like a Pontiac Aztek with a square tire.
I tested the edited code (default settings) on EURUSD, M1, real ticks, 5 years:
442.67 USD net profit. Considering how much the EA gave back as the test progressed, it very easily could have blown up if the test had been started a few years later. There are certainly simpler ways to earn a mere average of 88.53 USD per year.
And that was on the predominantly rangebound Fiber (EURUSD). As Francesco Cerullo forecasted in Post #31, the same test on XAUUSD blew up sooner.
More like a Pontiac Aztek with a square tire.