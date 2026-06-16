Experts: XPro Trade Panel — Full Trade Management Panel for MT5/MT4

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XPro Trade Panel — Full Trade Management Panel for MT5/MT4:

One-click trade panel for MT5 and MT4. Manage entries, exits, SL, TP, pending orders and partial closes without touching the keyboard.

XPro Trade Panel — Full Trade Management Panel for MT5/MT4

Author: Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer

 
Automated-Trading:

XPro Trade Panel — Full Trade Management Panel for MT5/MT4:

Author: Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer

UPDATE BUTTON BUY AND SELL LIKE THAT 
Files:
Alefa.png  2 kb
 

Great work!!! 

I enjoy the SL Breakeven button.simplicity is Best in this game.

 
JEEBSOFT #:
UPDATE BUTTON BUY AND SELL LIKE THAT 
Yes I will like it to be like this
 
this is good dashboard panel for closing bulk operations like mT5 terminals or mobile. but one thing close all profitable and close all loss positions settings will be a great addition
 

how to use? when i click any button in my MT5, nothing happen, not working! and what is the purpose of the button input field? XAUUSD in this pic

 
Pheart6 # :
Thank You for this Upload .. But this is not working in Backtest .  Plz UPdate.
This expert advisor is for the live chart only. The strategy tester has special rules for other panels.
 
Super EA for Manual Order Placing... Just One thing is Missing Trail Sl.... But everything is Good .. Thanks For Upload
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