Experts: XPro Trade Panel — Full Trade Management Panel for MT5/MT4
Automated-Trading:UPDATE BUTTON BUY AND SELL LIKE THAT
XPro Trade Panel — Full Trade Management Panel for MT5/MT4:
Files:
Alefa.png 2 kb
Great work!!!
I enjoy the SL Breakeven button.simplicity is Best in this game.
this is good dashboard panel for closing bulk operations like mT5 terminals or mobile. but one thing close all profitable and close all loss positions settings will be a great addition
how to use? when i click any button in my MT5, nothing happen, not working! and what is the purpose of the button input field? XAUUSD in this pic
Super EA for Manual Order Placing... Just One thing is Missing Trail Sl.... But everything is Good .. Thanks For Upload
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XPro Trade Panel — Full Trade Management Panel for MT5/MT4:
One-click trade panel for MT5 and MT4. Manage entries, exits, SL, TP, pending orders and partial closes without touching the keyboard.
Author: Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer