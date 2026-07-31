Reversal Indicators Which are the best?
I'm LOOKING for the BEST REVERSAL INDICATORS PLEASE
Here's the first one that comes to mind. Just be aware that "reversal indicator" made me think of calling tops and bottoms. Most indicators that try to do this repaint─and the one below repaints. Therefore, manual inspection of the indicator's arrows in price history is not possible/accurate. In other words, you would need to replay it visually or incorporate it into an EA and backtest it on price history. IMHO, repainting is "the cost" of trying to call tops and bottoms in realtime.
Nikolay Kositsin, 2018.03.01 09:21Two Boa_ZigZag indicators with different periods, which appear as arrows on one chart.
Here's the first one that comes to mind. Just be aware that "reversal indicator" made me think of calling tops and bottoms. Most indicators that try to do this repaint─and the one below repaints. Therefore, manual inspection of the indicator's arrows in price history is not possible/accurate. In other words, you would need to replay it visually or incorporate it into an EA and backtest it on price history. IMHO, repainting is "the cost" of trying to call tops and bottoms in realtime.
I don't understand the point of calling a repainting indicator, the best reversal indicator that comes in your mind.
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REVERSAL INDICATORS Which are the best?
Ryan L Johnson, 2026.04.06 00:15
Here's the first one that comes to mind. Just be aware that "reversal indicator" made me think of calling tops and bottoms. Most indicators that try to do this repaint─and the one below repaints. Therefore, manual inspection of the indicator's arrows in price history is not possible/accurate. In other words, you would need to replay it visually or incorporate it into an EA and backtest it on price history. IMHO, repainting is "the cost" of trying to call tops and bottoms in realtime.
If you are willing to wait until after the reversal occurs to get in, see the attached non-repainting indicator below. It is somewhat similar in appearance to the indicator in Post #1, other than its inherent lag.
Most reversal indicators are good when used with experience, and there is no best, but you shouldn't use weak indicators that throw up too many signals...so just explore what works well in visual backtests
There are so many good ones, but you will get great results if you combine with support and resistance areas (pivots or quarters).
Like, during good volatility period, when price becomes overextended and bounces off an important SR area.
Those signals work best for me. Also, when its in direction of overall higher timeframe trend.
So, the main signal could be anything like halftrend, supertrend, etc. But after the signal, waiting for a validation is equally important.
For me confluence matters more than any single indicator. I combine RSI divergences with a break of the last swing point and add a higher-timeframe trend filter, and the share of false reversal signals drops noticeably after that.
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