MT5 mobile app version 500.5677 issues
jnwkjnwk:Same problem sure
After update to this version, moving average styles section is empty. I can't configure. Hope MT5 mobile app developers can look into it and fix the issue ASAP.
Hello. I would also like to report two issues related to the MT5 software on Android phones (Build 5677)) as follows:
1. The PC version of MT5 has an option called "Chart on foreground" which, when activated, makes the candlesticks visible above all objects, making them easy to see. However, this option is not available on Android phones. Therefore, when I apply the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, the candlesticks are hidden under the Ichimoku clouds, preventing me from monitoring the market. (Please see the attached screenshot to illustrate this issue).
2. On the Android version of MT5, I am pleased to have the option to display candlesticks as Heiken Ashi in the settings. However, this is not convenient for users as it requires too many steps. Therefore, I would like the Heiken Ashi candlestick display feature to be integrated directly into the command wheel (circle) that appears when the user touches the chart screen. (Please see the attached screenshot to illustrate this point).
2. On the Android version of MT5, I am pleased to have the option to display candlesticks as Heiken Ashi in the settings. However, this is not convenient for users as it requires too many steps. Therefore, I would like the Heiken Ashi candlestick display feature to be integrated directly into the command wheel (circle) that appears when the user touches the chart screen. (Please see the attached screenshot to illustrate this point).
1. Reset the indicator parameters to default or manually change the transparency in the line properties.
2. There is not enough free space on the control wheel to fit on small screens, and the top panel cannot accommodate more than 5 buttons in a row.
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After update to this version, moving average styles section is empty. I can't configure. Hope MT5 mobile app developers can look into it and fix the issue ASAP.