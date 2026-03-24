AutoTrading turns OFF immediately after enabling (Not EA / Not broker issue) - page 2

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YOHEI21Y #:

1. that is not your full log as requested 3 times now. your full log is in folder MQL5>Logs. just like you did in your first post with file ending .log i dont know where they went. maybe the system removed them because they can have private info in them. But if you add them again, i am sure that a moderator will retreive them again before they are automaticly deleted again.

2. are you still in contact with your broker? they are your first point of contact. It is their product; wheras this is a public forum -- not any formal support. If this was a common problem then you would have got help by public members of the forum already by this time. even the moderators are not official support members.

 

Anyone notice all this is all going down in a Wine environment?

Per other threads, it's notorious for creating issues.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Anyone notice all this is all going down in a Wine environment?

Per other threads, it's notorious for creating issues.

yes, i would refer the op to all those other threads that sergey mentions emulators, but i will leave that to him.
 
YOHEI21Y #:
I have included the latest Journal log below.

It is not Journal log. It is some kind of extraction from it.
Because Journal log is the txt file which should be attached to the post.

if you want for thos issue to be reproduced and fiixed (or for some advice about what to do) - the full log as text file is fully necessary for that.

-------------------------

For example, I switched autotrading to be ON - 

and after that - I switched it to be OFF, and it is written in the log - 

 
balance: 0.00

can one trade with 0 balance ?
 
Hello,

Thank you for your support.

MT5 Build: 5660 (latest release version)
OS: Windows 10

Issue:
AutoTrading turns ON but immediately switches OFF.

Additional information:
EA is compiled successfully.
EA is placed in MQL5/Experts.
Account has no restrictions (confirmed with broker XM).

Please find the FULL log below (split due to size limit).

Part 1 / 3

--- Full Log (Part 1) ---

20260318log


OP 0 21:43:03.198 Terminal shutdown with 0

QQ 0 21:43:05.977 Terminal updating C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5 folder

RI 0 21:43:06.332 Terminal no changes

PS 0 21:43:07.512 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5260 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.

IK 0 21:43:07.513 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Service Pack 1 build 7601 on Wine 10.0 Darwin 25.3.0, 8 x VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, x64, 5 / 15 Gb memory, 369 / 460 Gb disk, GMT+9

NR 0 21:43:07.513 Terminal C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5

RH 0 21:43:07.529 Compiler full recompilation has been started

GR 0 21:43:32.522 Compiler full recompilation has been finished:  79 file(s) compiled

II 0 21:44:06.946 LiveUpdate new version build 5660 (IDE: 5660, Tester: 5660) is available

PG 0 21:44:24.333 LiveUpdate 'mt5clw64' downloaded (59835 kb)

IQ 0 21:44:38.862 LiveUpdate 'mt5clwide64' downloaded (43143 kb)

IK 0 21:44:43.431 LiveUpdate 'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (9199 kb)

NQ 0 21:44:43.432 LiveUpdate downloaded successfully

PD 0 21:45:31.397 LiveUpdate new version build 5264 (IDE: 5264, Tester: 5264) is available

RL 0 21:45:32.122 Network '72366505': authorized on XMTrading-MT5 3

OK 0 21:45:32.122 Network '72366505': previous successful authorization performed from 60.154.123.136 on 2026.03.18 13:28:17

NG 0 21:45:33.260 Network '72366505': terminal synchronized with Tradexfin Limited: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1518 symbols, 0 spreads

NH 0 21:45:33.260 Network '72366505': trading has been enabled - hedging mode

OE 0 21:45:33.763 Network '72366505': scanning network for access points

OM 0 21:45:37.139 LiveUpdate start "C:\users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\liveupdate\terminal64.exe" /update /path:"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5" /portable

JI 0 21:45:41.941 Terminal exit with code 0

HP 0 21:45:41.952 Network '72366505': disconnected from XMTrading-MT5 3

JG 0 21:45:42.016 Terminal stopped with 0

RG 0 21:45:42.132 Terminal shutdown with 0

EP 0 21:45:47.207 Terminal updating C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5 folder

OF 0 21:45:47.431 Terminal 404 files updated

LS 0 21:45:47.699 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5660 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.

GK 0 21:45:47.700 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Service Pack 1 build 7601 on Wine 10.0 Darwin 25.3.0, 8 x VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, x64, 6 / 15 Gb memory, 368 / 460 Gb disk, GMT+9

JR 0 21:45:47.700 Terminal C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5

RJ 0 21:45:52.017 Network '72366505': authorized on XMTrading-MT5 3 through Access Server JP 1

NE 0 21:45:52.017 Network '72366505': previous successful authorization performed from 60.154.123.136 on 2026.03.18 14:45:31

MI 0 21:45:53.005 Network '72366505': terminal synchronized with Tradexfin Limited: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1518 symbols, 0 spreads

MF 0 21:45:53.005 Network '72366505': trading has been enabled - hedging mode

QM 0 22:14:46.044 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) loaded successfully

JK 0 22:15:20.929 Experts automated trading is disabled

FP 0 22:17:33.848 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) removed

GD 0 22:17:33.850 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) loaded successfully

LL 0 22:20:12.586 Trade '72366505': one click trading has been enabled

NE 0 22:21:14.213 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) removed

HO 0 22:21:14.228 Experts expert ExpertMACD (BTCJPY,M15) loaded successfully

PO 0 22:21:18.264 Experts automated trading is disabled

PP 0 22:30:56.914 Experts automated trading is disabled

OK 0 22:39:16.633 Experts expert ExpertMACD (BTCJPY,M15) removed

CQ 0 22:39:32.411 Experts automated trading is disabled

LJ 0 22:53:55.327 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) loaded successfully

CP 0 22:54:08.864 Experts automated trading is disabled

HE 0 23:00:37.717 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) removed

FO 0 23:01:12.142 System terminal stopped due to system shutdown

FI 0 23:01:36.561 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5660 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.

OD 0 23:01:36.562 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Service Pack 1 build 7601 on Wine 10.0 Darwin 25.3.0, 8 x VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, x64, 6 / 15 Gb memory, 368 / 460 Gb disk, GMT+9

FO 0 23:01:36.562 Terminal C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5

QQ 0 23:01:39.723 Network '72366505': authorized on XMTrading-MT5 3 through Access Server JP 1

IN 0 23:01:39.723 Network '72366505': previous successful authorization performed from 60.154.123.136 on 2026.03.18 15:15:28

GR 0 23:01:40.692 Network '72366505': terminal synchronized with Tradexfin Limited: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1518 symbols, 0 spreads

GM 0 23:01:40.692 Network '72366505': trading has been enabled - hedging mode

NE 0 23:02:19.006 Experts automated trading is enabled

ES 0 23:02:22.389 Experts automated trading is disabled

KK 0 23:02:26.412 Experts automated trading is enabled

LM 0 23:02:34.437 Experts automated trading is disabled

EF 0 23:02:49.571 Experts automated trading is disabled

NP 0 23:02:56.412 Experts automated trading is enabled

IP 0 23:02:57.853 Experts automated trading is disabled

OF 0 23:02:59.937 Experts automated trading is enabled

MR 0 23:03:01.165 Experts automated trading is disabled


--- End ---
 
--- Full Log (Part 2) ---
Files:
20260319.txt  26 kb
20260320.txt  13 kb
 
Sergey Golubev #:

As far as I know - there are two places to check (to accept) for autotrading:

  • autotrading button, and
  • EA itself (in EA's settings).

There are two autotrading options which should be used all together:

1. Autotrading button

2. EA itself (in EA's settings)

 
Soewono Effendi #:
balance: 0.00

can one trade with 0 balance ?

It's about MQL5 community, not a broker account:

MQL5.community  activated for 'YOHEI21Y', balance: 0.00
 
YOHEI21Y #:
MT5 Build: 5660 (latest release version)
OS: Windows 10

I don't know why you keep repeating Windows 10, as your log shows :

FI 0 23:01:36.561 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5660 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
OD 0 23:01:36.562 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Service Pack 1 build 7601 on Wine 10.0 Darwin 25.3.0, 8 x VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, x64, 6 / 15 Gb memory, 368 / 460 Gb disk, GMT+9

So it's a wine environment running an obsolete Windows Server 2008 and all of that on an Apple Virtual Machine running! It seems you are searching for trouble.

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