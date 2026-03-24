AutoTrading turns OFF immediately after enabling (Not EA / Not broker issue) - page 2
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1. that is not your full log as requested 3 times now. your full log is in folder MQL5>Logs. just like you did in your first post with file ending .log i dont know where they went. maybe the system removed them because they can have private info in them. But if you add them again, i am sure that a moderator will retreive them again before they are automaticly deleted again.
2. are you still in contact with your broker? they are your first point of contact. It is their product; wheras this is a public forum -- not any formal support. If this was a common problem then you would have got help by public members of the forum already by this time. even the moderators are not official support members.
Anyone notice all this is all going down in a Wine environment?
Per other threads, it's notorious for creating issues.
Anyone notice all this is all going down in a Wine environment?
Per other threads, it's notorious for creating issues.
I have included the latest Journal log below.
It is not Journal log. It is some kind of extraction from it.
Because Journal log is the txt file which should be attached to the post.
if you want for thos issue to be reproduced and fiixed (or for some advice about what to do) - the full log as text file is fully necessary for that.
-------------------------
For example, I switched autotrading to be ON -
and after that - I switched it to be OFF, and it is written in the log -
20260318log
OP 0 21:43:03.198 Terminal shutdown with 0
QQ 0 21:43:05.977 Terminal updating C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5 folder
RI 0 21:43:06.332 Terminal no changes
PS 0 21:43:07.512 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5260 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
IK 0 21:43:07.513 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Service Pack 1 build 7601 on Wine 10.0 Darwin 25.3.0, 8 x VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, x64, 5 / 15 Gb memory, 369 / 460 Gb disk, GMT+9
NR 0 21:43:07.513 Terminal C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
RH 0 21:43:07.529 Compiler full recompilation has been started
GR 0 21:43:32.522 Compiler full recompilation has been finished: 79 file(s) compiled
II 0 21:44:06.946 LiveUpdate new version build 5660 (IDE: 5660, Tester: 5660) is available
PG 0 21:44:24.333 LiveUpdate 'mt5clw64' downloaded (59835 kb)
IQ 0 21:44:38.862 LiveUpdate 'mt5clwide64' downloaded (43143 kb)
IK 0 21:44:43.431 LiveUpdate 'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (9199 kb)
NQ 0 21:44:43.432 LiveUpdate downloaded successfully
PD 0 21:45:31.397 LiveUpdate new version build 5264 (IDE: 5264, Tester: 5264) is available
RL 0 21:45:32.122 Network '72366505': authorized on XMTrading-MT5 3
OK 0 21:45:32.122 Network '72366505': previous successful authorization performed from 60.154.123.136 on 2026.03.18 13:28:17
NG 0 21:45:33.260 Network '72366505': terminal synchronized with Tradexfin Limited: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1518 symbols, 0 spreads
NH 0 21:45:33.260 Network '72366505': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
OE 0 21:45:33.763 Network '72366505': scanning network for access points
OM 0 21:45:37.139 LiveUpdate start "C:\users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\liveupdate\terminal64.exe" /update /path:"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5" /portable
JI 0 21:45:41.941 Terminal exit with code 0
HP 0 21:45:41.952 Network '72366505': disconnected from XMTrading-MT5 3
JG 0 21:45:42.016 Terminal stopped with 0
RG 0 21:45:42.132 Terminal shutdown with 0
EP 0 21:45:47.207 Terminal updating C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5 folder
OF 0 21:45:47.431 Terminal 404 files updated
LS 0 21:45:47.699 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5660 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
GK 0 21:45:47.700 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Service Pack 1 build 7601 on Wine 10.0 Darwin 25.3.0, 8 x VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, x64, 6 / 15 Gb memory, 368 / 460 Gb disk, GMT+9
JR 0 21:45:47.700 Terminal C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
RJ 0 21:45:52.017 Network '72366505': authorized on XMTrading-MT5 3 through Access Server JP 1
NE 0 21:45:52.017 Network '72366505': previous successful authorization performed from 60.154.123.136 on 2026.03.18 14:45:31
MI 0 21:45:53.005 Network '72366505': terminal synchronized with Tradexfin Limited: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1518 symbols, 0 spreads
MF 0 21:45:53.005 Network '72366505': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
QM 0 22:14:46.044 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) loaded successfully
JK 0 22:15:20.929 Experts automated trading is disabled
FP 0 22:17:33.848 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) removed
GD 0 22:17:33.850 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) loaded successfully
LL 0 22:20:12.586 Trade '72366505': one click trading has been enabled
NE 0 22:21:14.213 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) removed
HO 0 22:21:14.228 Experts expert ExpertMACD (BTCJPY,M15) loaded successfully
PO 0 22:21:18.264 Experts automated trading is disabled
PP 0 22:30:56.914 Experts automated trading is disabled
OK 0 22:39:16.633 Experts expert ExpertMACD (BTCJPY,M15) removed
CQ 0 22:39:32.411 Experts automated trading is disabled
LJ 0 22:53:55.327 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) loaded successfully
CP 0 22:54:08.864 Experts automated trading is disabled
HE 0 23:00:37.717 Experts expert BTCJPY_EA (BTCJPY,M15) removed
FO 0 23:01:12.142 System terminal stopped due to system shutdown
FI 0 23:01:36.561 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5660 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
OD 0 23:01:36.562 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Service Pack 1 build 7601 on Wine 10.0 Darwin 25.3.0, 8 x VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, x64, 6 / 15 Gb memory, 368 / 460 Gb disk, GMT+9
FO 0 23:01:36.562 Terminal C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
QQ 0 23:01:39.723 Network '72366505': authorized on XMTrading-MT5 3 through Access Server JP 1
IN 0 23:01:39.723 Network '72366505': previous successful authorization performed from 60.154.123.136 on 2026.03.18 15:15:28
GR 0 23:01:40.692 Network '72366505': terminal synchronized with Tradexfin Limited: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1518 symbols, 0 spreads
GM 0 23:01:40.692 Network '72366505': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
NE 0 23:02:19.006 Experts automated trading is enabled
ES 0 23:02:22.389 Experts automated trading is disabled
KK 0 23:02:26.412 Experts automated trading is enabled
LM 0 23:02:34.437 Experts automated trading is disabled
EF 0 23:02:49.571 Experts automated trading is disabled
NP 0 23:02:56.412 Experts automated trading is enabled
IP 0 23:02:57.853 Experts automated trading is disabled
OF 0 23:02:59.937 Experts automated trading is enabled
MR 0 23:03:01.165 Experts automated trading is disabled
As far as I know - there are two places to check (to accept) for autotrading:
There are two autotrading options which should be used all together:
1. Autotrading button
2. EA itself (in EA's settings)
balance: 0.00
It's about MQL5 community, not a broker account:
I don't know why you keep repeating Windows 10, as your log shows :
FI 0 23:01:36.561 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5660 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
OD 0 23:01:36.562 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Service Pack 1 build 7601 on Wine 10.0 Darwin 25.3.0, 8 x VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, x64, 6 / 15 Gb memory, 368 / 460 Gb disk, GMT+9
So it's a wine environment running an obsolete Windows Server 2008 and all of that on an Apple Virtual Machine running! It seems you are searching for trouble.