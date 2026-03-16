Horizontal Ray line drawing tool
How come MT5 doesn't have a horizonal ray line drawing tool and is there any such on the mql5 market or something similar once can use. it needs to be as effective as the one on tradingview
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47B568EC:
How come MT5 doesn't have a horizonal ray line drawing tool and is there any such on the mql5 market or something similar once can use. it needs to be as effective as the one on tradingview
How come MT5 doesn't have a horizonal ray line drawing tool and is there any such on the mql5 market or something similar once can use. it needs to be as effective as the one on tradingview
I don't rate MT5 by way of TV, but here's the horizontal ray button in MT5:
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