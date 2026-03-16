Horizontal Ray line drawing tool

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How come MT5 doesn't have a horizonal ray line drawing tool and is there any such on the mql5 market or something similar once can use. it needs to be as effective as the one on tradingview
 
47B568EC:
How come MT5 doesn't have a horizonal ray line drawing tool and is there any such on the mql5 market or something similar once can use. it needs to be as effective as the one on tradingview

I don't rate MT5 by way of TV, but here's the horizontal ray button in MT5:

ray

If TV were so great, why are there so many former TV users in this MT5 Forum selectively harkening back to individual TV features? Because aside from that one favorite feature, TV is a kid's toy.
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