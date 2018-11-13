Running a PC 24/5 at home
Can leaving the PC on 24/5 at home be hazardous?
Other than a UPS, which devices I should think?
A laptop or a desktop?
Room temperature?
Should I think to setup a fire alarm?
Would it be safe in bedroom?
Any experience ... and if possible I would like to see the photos of your home trading setups running 24/5.
Thanks.
It doesn't matter having UPS and etc. during a power blackout. Your internet connection will be lost anyway...
Use a VPS fo Metaquotes VPS service...
Can leaving the PC on 24/5 at home?
What other devices should I consider?
A laptop or a desktop?
Room temperature?
A fire alarm?
Would it be safe in the bedroom?
Any experience ...
Thanks.
vps makes more sense
For both the risk of burning and the electricity bill you pay up to VPS only
vps makes more sense
For both the risk of burning and the electricity bill you pay up to VPS only
Please only post in English.
I have used the site's tranlation tool and edited your post.
Please only post in English.
I have used the site's tranlation tool and edited your post.
ok
thank you for your translation
What about my Bitcoin mining rig ?
If you trust on an external party, you give away part of your ability to stay in control.
This increases the risk of something going wrong, in stead of lowering it, which is what i assume is your intention here.
So you would actually make things worse.
But this also depends on your ability to set things up, by that i mean the quality of the system you will build.
You won't be very happy when the wife pulls the wrong power plug from the wall socket and your server room goes dark.
Think in terms of cable tray's and multiple internet access points, Cable, Adsl, 4G, Satellite.
So it all depends on how seriously you take yourself as a trader.
I have learned that if you do something, you might as well give it your best shot and do it as best you can.
this is mine.
a mini-pc with 2GB RAM
water-cooler (so that it is quite , its original air-cooler is very noisy even i sleep in other room)
shortcut protect(not in photo)
UPS is not configured yet, I live in GuangZhou,China, no powerdown in the last 4 years.
but i use a regulator, because sometime there is a very very very short-time-volte-drop,no problem for other devices,but the pc may forcus to be reboot itself.
PS:i advice you vps. unless you like diy or you have some reason, for me that's because i have some datas storage in my own NAS and harddrives(not in photo) and it is very lardge and could be attatched at any time.
Thanks to all ...
I think that VPS is not a choice for me at all,
For home ... the hardware I will need are approximately clear.
But for the configuration and the environment details for my needs, maybe I need to talk with a server staff.
By the way ... Feng, thanks a lot for the photo.
Thanks to all ...
I think that VPS is not a choice for me at all,
For home ... the hardware I will need are approximately clear.
But for the configuration and the environment details for my needs, maybe I need to talk with a server staff.
By the way ... Feng, thanks a lot for the photo.
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Can leaving the PC on 24/5 at home be hazardous?
Other than a UPS, which devices I should think?
A laptop or a desktop?
Room temperature?
Should I think to setup a fire alarm?
Would it be safe in bedroom?
Any experience ... and if possible I would like to see the photos of your home trading setups running 24/5.
Thanks.