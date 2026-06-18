can i re-assign a product purchased to anothert MT5 account since it met the 5 activations limit?
- How do I remove one of my activations in one of my purchases?
- Activating an indicator in another account?
- Can I not load a Market indicator DEMO on a MT5 Platform DEMO account, or do I need to open an ACTIVE account to run it?
As far as I know - there is no way "to remove" any activation.
If you already used all activations so the only way is to buy this product once again.
I am also having this experience, and I am not buying the products with 5 activations anymore (in case I need more activations for example):
I purchased an indicator and has 5 activations. In my tests I used the 5 activations in demo accounts. Now I need to remove one or 2 of these activations since the demo accounts have been closed and put it in a real account. How can I do this
Hi,
Once activations are used up, you'll need to buy it again if you need to apply it on a different PC.
Just note that activations are PC based and not account based. 5 activations means that you can install it on 5 different hardware + OS configurations.
Suppose you have one windows PC and multiple MT4 apps installed and with different demo accounts on same pc... it will still count as only 1 activation.
If you are using VPS however, then every different vps you install it to, will count as a different activation.
So, whenever trying out different vps accounts, just be careful to not install a product unless absolutely sure.
I've lost a lot of my activations that way... trying out different vps. Back when we had a lot more activations :))
Check out the rules IV Products - point 18 onwards:
- www.mql5.com
Hello, I have a similar problem. I purchased the product with 5 activations, I used only 2 of them. Meantime I closed the account that I used to buy the product. Now I use the demo account. How can I use another activations? Is there any possibility?
Thsnk you in advance
Hello, I have a similar problem. I purchased the product with 5 activations, I used only 2 of them. Meantime I closed the account that I used to buy the product. Now I use the demo account. How can I use another activations? Is there any possibility?
Thsnk you in advance
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can i re-assign a product purchased to anothert MT5 account since it met the 5 activations limit?
Abir Pathak, 2026.02.27 14:38
Just note that activations are PC based and not account based.
Sergey Golubev's post is 100% accurate. I'm using a Market product on multiple MT5 terminals on one machine by logging in and out of the Community in each terminal─totally different broker-dealers and accounts.
If you somehow deleted the Market product from your MQL5 folder, just go back into the Market in MT5 and redownload it to use another activation.
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