can i re-assign a product purchased to anothert MT5 account since it met the 5 activations limit?

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I purchased an indicator and has 5 activations. In my tests I used the 5 activations in demo accounts. Now I need to remove one or 2 of these activations since the demo accounts have been closed and put it in a real account. How can I do this
 

As far as I know - there is no way "to remove" any activation.
If you already used all activations so the only way is to buy this product once again.

I am also having this experience, and I am not buying the products with 5 activations anymore (in case I need more activations for example):

 
codeblue888:
I purchased an indicator and has 5 activations. In my tests I used the 5 activations in demo accounts. Now I need to remove one or 2 of these activations since the demo accounts have been closed and put it in a real account. How can I do this


Hi,

Once activations are used up, you'll need to buy it again if you need to apply it on a different PC. 


Just note that activations are PC based and not account based. 5 activations means that you can install it on 5 different hardware + OS configurations.

Suppose you have one windows PC and multiple MT4 apps installed and with different demo accounts on same pc... it will still count as only 1 activation.

If you are using VPS however, then every different vps you install it to, will count as a different activation.

So, whenever trying out different vps accounts, just be careful to not install a product unless absolutely sure.

I've lost a lot of my activations that way... trying out different vps. Back when we had a lot more activations :))


Check out the rules IV Products - point 18 onwards:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules

Rules of Using the Market Service
Rules of Using the Market Service
  • www.mql5.com
General Provisions and Conditions of Use service Market
 

Hello, I have a similar problem. I purchased the product with 5 activations, I used only 2 of them. Meantime I closed the account that I used to buy the product. Now I use the demo account. How can I use another activations? Is there any possibility?

Thsnk you in advance

 
157356921 Twarogowska #:

Hello, I have a similar problem. I purchased the product with 5 activations, I used only 2 of them. Meantime I closed the account that I used to buy the product. Now I use the demo account. How can I use another activations? Is there any possibility?

Thsnk you in advance

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

can i re-assign a product purchased to anothert MT5 account since it met the 5 activations limit?

Abir Pathak, 2026.02.27 14:38

Just note that activations are PC based and not account based.

Sergey Golubev's post is 100% accurate. I'm using a Market product on multiple MT5 terminals on one machine by logging in and out of the Community in each terminal─totally different broker-dealers and accounts.

If you somehow deleted the Market product from your MQL5 folder, just go back into the Market in MT5 and redownload it to use another activation.

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