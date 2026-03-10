I Need Help
- Help you with what? Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
How to report technical issues? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2023)
- Ask the seller/owner.
- Help you with what? Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
How to report technical issues? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2023)
- Ask the seller/owner.
I been trying to create a trading bot for mt5 using chatgpt, I been getting crash in and crash out, nothing is working still tired of the copy and paste not compiling , multiple failure attempts, created nearly 20 ea and not been profitable , I need help with a system or strategy that actually works please
Recommendations of trading products are not allowed in this Forum. Have a look at the free EA's in the Market and/or the CodeBase (see the links thereto in the top menu of this Forum). Pay attention to the reviews of each.
Based on my own obsersvations, Claude is better than Chat-GPT for coding. When you get errors, yes, you have to copy & paste them back to AI to fix.
Share your code!
Recommendations of trading products are not allowed in this Forum. Have a look at the free EA's in the Market and/or the CodeBase (see the links thereto in the top menu of this Forum). Pay attention to the reviews of each.
Based on my own obsersvations, Claude is better than Chat-GPT for coding. When you get errors, yes, you have to copy & paste them back to AI to fix.
yeah im not a expert or coder, I been trying 4 months now , every single day , its very stressful chatgpt is always stuck in a loop, full of errors , and upgrades that blow accounts , can you send me something that works please
This is a technical forum mostly used for help with coding and reporting of bugs with mt4/5. Not for a free lunch.
There are many free eas on codebase or marketplace. Just use the search feature at top of every page on this site. or buy a paid for product on marketplace or pay a price to a freelance coder to make you one to your description.
Stop using ChatGPT/Copilot.
Help needed to debug and fix an AI EA - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2023)
Please, don't request help for ChatGPT (or other A.I.) generated code.
Stop using ChatGPT/Copilot.
Help needed to debug and fix an AI EA - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2023)
I happen to wholeheartedly agree, and the risks of using AI assisted code are scattered throughout many Forum threads, e.g., https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444173/page9#comment_58718393.
There is also however, a thread of "AI assisted coders" at Fixing AI-generated code - Forex Investments - General - MQL5 programming forum.
These are my "observations" referenced in Post #3, herein.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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