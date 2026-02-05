runtime errors codes && server return codes
this thread is devoted for deep discussions of these errors esepcially trading errors either for mt5 or mt4
i now have some experience with this errors, and how to handle most of them ..
please if you face any strange error post it here,
to start thread with error 10006 . . MT5
i faced this error yesterday for the first time in my live: ORDER_REJECT . .
my suggestion to internally make your code to disable OrderSend/Modify etc for 3 hours (for example)
Why was it rejected ? Do you know it ?
If not the broker should answer about that.
Why was it rejected ? Do you know it ?
If not the broker should answer about that.
Rejects are quite common. If i would have to get my broker to answer for each reject, the broker can stop being a broker and become 100% helpdesk instead.
It should not or rarely happen if at all with market order, but with limit orders and in case the broker uses limit orders for take profit as was the standard for mt4, it should not be any surprise.
Above an example. Multiple rejects, but filled. It can happen the order is rejected completely. Therefor the logic should take this into account.
Rejects are quite common. If i would have to get my broker to answer for each reject, the broker can stop being a broker and become 100% helpdesk instead.
If an order is rejected without a valid reason, that seems like a bug, isn't it ?
If you know the reason, of course it's fine to just deal with it in the code.
It should not or rarely happen if at all with market order, but with limit orders and in case the broker uses limit orders for take profit as was the standard for mt4, it should not be any surprise.
Why not a surprise with limit orders ? I don't get it.
If an order is rejected without a valid reason, that seems like a bug, isn't it ?
If you know the reason, of course it's fine to just deal with it in the code.
Why not a surprise with limit orders ? I don't get it.
my broker at that moment only allow closeOnly !!
when i close everthing orders=postions=0
i tru manualy and through expert --- again 10006
after some hours things become normal
and based on that for this error, may suggestion: trading-prevenetion for sometime?
and if there is a loop (placing 100 pending order) must be broken immediatly
we must treat it in this case like error 10026/10027/10017/10016 / 10031/10032 -- fatal error that must break the loop
any objection? since iam not the best one here . .
picture:
minutes ago, it was OK
IS IT RELATED TO SOME LIMIT: number of orders each x hours?
broker is: NeotechFinancialServices-Demo
Above an example. Multiple rejects, but filled. It can happen the order is rejected completely. Therefor the logic should take this into account.
OrderCheck?() ??
is there any way that we would know in advance, that the filled-order (pending) will be rejected?
if YES, is that good for reducing server coming messages !! what they named "2000 limit daialy messages" ?
or it will not make any difference ?
when i have a lot of open positions, then i want quick close, i attach script/expert to two charts
in this case i see a lot of error_3s and err_4108s . . invalid ticket . .
how to avoid such messages, since all orders are SELL for example?
any prev check function?
when i have a lot of open positions, then i want quick close, i attach script/expert to two charts
in this case i see a lot of error_3s and err_4108s . . invalid ticket . .
how to avoid such messages, since all orders are SELL for example?
any prev check function?
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this thread is devoted for deep discussions of these errors esepcially trading errors either for mt5 or mt4
i now have some experience with this errors, and how to handle most of them ..
please if you face any strange error post it here,
to start thread with error 10006 . . MT5
i faced this error yesterday for the first time in my live: ORDER_REJECT . .
my suggestion to internally make your code to disable OrderSend/Modify etc for 3 hours (for example)