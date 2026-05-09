Some languages have confilct with recent MT5 updates - page 2
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Yes 5571 is supposed to be official release.
Could you post screenshots with these 2 languages to demonstrate the problems ? As on the ones you posted all seems fine.
This is Arabic language on build 5571
This is persion language on build 5571, You can see how the charchters are displayed wrongly.:
Now I get back to the Build 5430.
This is Arabic version:
And this is persion:
This must be obviously display the issue. Take notice that the Fonts are the same and the only different is MT5 Version.
Yes 5571 is supposed to be official release.
Could you post screenshots with these 2 languages to demonstrate the problems ? As on the ones you posted all seems fine.
Also please take notice that how Edit box borders look thicker and different in the last update in compare to the previous version.
As the codes are absolutely the same, something inside MT5 has changed that causes this display difference.
You need to use previous release 5430, or the last beta 5574 where all these bugs are fixed.
Or wait for the official release which should come soon.
You need to use previous release 5430, or the last beta 5574 where all these bugs are fixed.
Or wait for the official release which should come soon.
That is fine, we will wait, I just wanted to replay and display the issue properly.
Thanks so much for your effort man. I really appriciate it. @Alain Verleyen
Hope you are doing great.
In recent updates, all languages seem to be working correctly except VIETNAMESE language which shows some unwanted squares.
Is there is solution for that? is it from MQL5 or windows? can I do anything to solve it, I have some Vietnamese customers who ask for that. I appriciate your help.