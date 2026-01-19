nothing happened while searching for any company/broker
I was trying to find my broker but MT5 is like running something for a while and nothing happened, so I tried to find another famous broker but still nothing found, like I cant find any broker in the window of the attached file, what is happening? Can anybody please tell me how to fix this?
Files:
ScreenShot_2026-01-19_224052_712.png 92 kb
Download the custom/branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website, install it and use it to login into your trading account with this broker.
It's the same everywhere; I can't find any partners, I can't register a virtual account, and I can't see any candlestick charts for any products. I've reinstalled it several times, but it's still the same. I think there's a problem with their server.
Eleni Anna Branou #:the situation is a bit complicated. We have several computers connecting with the same wifi, but some of them are able to find the brokers while the others cant.
