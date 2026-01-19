nothing happened while searching for any company/broker

I was trying to find my broker but MT5 is like running something for a while and nothing happened, so I tried to find another famous broker but still nothing found, like I cant find any broker in the window of the attached file, what is happening? Can anybody please tell me how to fix this?
 
Download the custom/branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website, install it and use it to login into your trading account with this broker.
 
It's the same everywhere; I can't find any partners, I can't register a virtual account, and I can't see any candlestick charts for any products. I've reinstalled it several times, but it's still the same. I think there's a problem with their server.
 
the situation is a bit complicated. We have several computers connecting with the same wifi, but some of them are able to find the brokers while the others cant.
 
Then then problem is with your network and not with the MT5 instance.
 
ok, you are right, maybe a vps or proxy is needed to fix this. Hope it worked. thanks
