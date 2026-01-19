Economic Calendar Not Loading + Virtual Hosting Error [1001]
Hello everyone,
I've been experiencing issues with the Economic Calendar in my MT5 platform for the past few days. The calendar fails to load completely, which is critical since my EA heavily relies on this data.
**Issue Details:**
1. Economic Calendar won't display at all
2. Every time I start MT5, I get this error in the journal:
2026.01.18 22:49:50.846 Virtual Hosting failed to get list of virtual hosts [1001] (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 bytes needed)
**My Diagnosis:**
I've run some network tests and found:
- `ping mt5.metaquotes.net` - **DNS resolution failed**
- `ping www.mql5.com` - Returns IPv6 address but times out
- `ping 8.8.8.8` - **Works fine** (240ms average)
This suggests a DNS/connection issue rather than a general network problem.
**Questions:**
1. Is this a MetaQuotes server-side issue or my local configuration?
2. Is the WSA error 10054 (connection forcibly closed) related to the calendar problem?
3. Have there been any recent server IP changes that might require DNS updates?
**What I've tried:**
- Changed DNS to 8.8.8.8 and 1.1.1.1
- Flushed DNS cache
- Checked firewall settings
The calendar was working perfectly until 2 days ago. No changes were made to my system or network configuration.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
**System Info:**
- MT5 Build: latest vertion
- OS: Windows 11
- Broker: Exness
- Location: China
- New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
- Can't log in into MT5 Community tab
- Problem downloading EA and Indicators from Market on MT5 (error [1001])
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register