ClientMT5 "new order" is disabled

Dear all,

I am currently working with a demo account on an MT5 client (broker «redacted»).

I was initially able to place new orders, but suddenly I am no longer able to trade from the client.
However, if I use the web interface, I can place new orders without any issues.

Could you please let me know why I am unable to place new orders from the MT5 client and how I can fix this issue?

Thank you very much for your support.

Lucio

 
Please check the Journal log, in the Toolbox window. Report it here.
