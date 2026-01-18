ClientMT5 "new order" is disabled
Dear all,
I am currently working with a demo account on an MT5 client (broker «redacted»).
I was initially able to place new orders, but suddenly I am no longer able to trade from the client.
However, if I use the web interface, I can place new orders without any issues.
Could you please let me know why I am unable to place new orders from the MT5 client and how I can fix this issue?
Thank you very much for your support.
Lucio