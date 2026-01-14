Scripts: BinanceQuotesDownloader

BinanceQuotesDownloader:

Real-time display of Binance quotes

BinanceQuotesDownloader

Author: Yuriy Lyachshenko

 
Looks like no tics. Any history of tics?
 
Forester #:
Looks like no tics. Any history of tics?

No.

 

Could you please tell me how to do it for futures?

I tried changing it to https://fapi.binance.com - it didn't work.

 
There is an MT5 broker that has been broadcasting these futures for several years. It probably has the most accessible and high quality tick history among free ones.

 
And it won't work, there is endpoint with the word fapi: /fapi/v1/klines, so you have to correct the paths too. In general, it is useful to read the documentation, good thing it is public and you can try everything.

i.e. https://fapi. binance.com/fapi/v1/klines?symbol=btcusdt&interval=30m for example :-)

