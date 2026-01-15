Issues with the automatic validation of my bot for listing it on the market
Andrea Gerina:
It trades only XAUUSD...
Restriction of Market products to specific symbols is prohibited.
See Section IV. Products at:
Rules of Using the Market Service
General Provisions and Conditions of Use service Market
So how can i sell it?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.24 09:12
About invalid volume:
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - Invalid volumes in trade operations
EA should open trades for all the pairs without limitation. As to XAUUSD so you can write about it in the description for example.
From this blog post (Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market) -
The rule is: expert advisers must trade. If your robot should be used only on a specific symbol timeframe, then here is what MetaQuotes say: "Products can not apply restrictions. All limitations should be marked as recommendations in the product description."
Andrea Gerina #:It's tough to say without an actual MT5 log but judging by your 1 pip stop modifications, I would check your minimum stops distance in your code. This, among many other potential issues, are addressed in the last link in Sergey Golubev's Post #4.
Another error now...
Andrea Gerina #:Read this before putting an Expert.
And don’t call any SymbolInfo at OnInit.
I can’t upload my bot to sell it. It trades only XAUUSD, but during the mandatory validation test for sel\ling it keeps running on EURUSD and causes a lot of errors. How can I fix this?