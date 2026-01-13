Making a RECTANGLE object NON transparent
Peter Wlliams:
I have been struggling to make my rectangle object 'solid color' such that the contents are not obscured by other text on screen behind the rectangle. Tried several variations and always appears to be transparent. The code is below. I include a Toggle switch / button to display the rectangle or not. I use it to display key data which doesn't change much - i.e. like today's opening balance. The EA is used to display my trades ONLY - not do the trading - so I just need to verify I have the correct data. Works well and have my 'ways around' the problem but now determined to resolve - if I can
Any help/ suggestions appreciated
Read this short thread:
Avoid chart objects visible in the foreground
- 2025.01.17
- www.mql5.com
As from the title, how can I prevent chart objects from being seen in foreground in MQL5...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have been struggling to make my rectangle object 'solid color' such that the contents are not obscured by other text on screen behind the rectangle. Tried several variations and always appears to be transparent. The code is below. I include a Toggle switch / button to display the rectangle or not. I use it to display key data which doesn't change much - i.e. like today's opening balance. The EA is used to display my trades ONLY - not do the trading - so I just need to verify I have the correct data. Works well and have my 'ways around' the problem but now determined to resolve - if I can
Any help/ suggestions appreciated